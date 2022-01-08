The Thing #3 Preview: So…. Is It Always Rock Hard?

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. That Ben Grimm sex scene you've been dying to see is here in this preview of The Thing #3, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

The Thing #3

by Walter Mosley & Tom Reilly, cover by Tom Reilly

WALTER MOSLEY'S FORAY INTO THE MARVEL UNIVERSE CONTINUES! It's time for the greatest rematch in the cosmos as Ben Grimm collides with his old sparring partner the Champion of the Universe once more! But this time, it's no prizefight! The stakes are life or death – not just for the Thing, but also his newfound friends and maybe the world itself! A pugilistic parade of paragon perfection

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620000900311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620000900321 – THE THING 3 SU VARIANT – $3.99 US

