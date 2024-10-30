Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Lucca Comics & Games, Pop Culture | Tagged: lucca, Luce

The Vatican Attends Lucca, Launching Their Cartoon Mascot, Luce

Luce is the the Vatican’s official mascot for the 2025 Jubilee, was unveiled by Archbishop Rino Fisichella for Lucca Comics & Games

Luce is the the Vatican's official mascot for the 2025 Jubilee, which begins on Christmas Eve, and was unveiled by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the chief organiser of the Holy Year 2025, for Lucca Comics & Games. This will be the first comic convention that the Vatican has officially appeared at.

Luce, Italian for "Light", represents the Catholic pilgrim in a bright yellow rain jacket, muddied boots and a rosary, an outfit that represents the Vatican flag and the "journey through life's storms" and her eyes are the shape of scallop shells, traditional symbols of pilgrimage and hope within Catholicism. Luce was designed by Simone Legno, founder of Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand tokidoki in Italy. Lucca Comics & Games will host the Vatican's Dicastery for Evangelisation space dedicated to Luce and Friends. Fisichella, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation's section for new evangelization wants Luce to "speak to younger generations about the theme of hope, which is more central than ever in the evangelical message." Luce will be the face of the Holy See's pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, intended to represent the Vatican's pavilion theme, that "Beauty Brings Hope" alongside Caravaggio's The Entombment of Christ, temporarily on loan from the Vatican Museums for the show. In the Catholic Church, the Jubilee is a special year of forgiveness and reconciliation celebrated every 25 years. It will begin on Christmas Eve 2024 and will end on the 6th of January, 2026.

Lucca Comics & Games is the annual comic book and gaming convention in Lucca, Italy, traditionally held at the end of October around All Saints' Day and is the first or second biggest European comic art festivals, and bigger than anything the USA can offer. The new show has kicked off and is already generating considerable amounts of coverage for Bleeding Cool… if you are at the show, feel free to tell us anything that's going down.

