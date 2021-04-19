The Wrong Way Of The Househusband, The Daily LITG, 19th of April 2021
- The Rookie S03E11 Finds "New Blood" Starting Their First Day: Preview
- The Way of the Househusband: Great Manga, Worst Anime of the Century
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Alfred Molina Confirms His Casting
- Legends of Tomorrow: Dominic Purcell Quits? "The Studio Does Not Care"
- World War She-Hulk Begins in July From Marvel Comics
- Nichelle Wright – A New Captain America From Marvel For 4th Of July
- Batgirl & Nightwing Talk @#$% Behind Batman's Back in Nightwing #79
- Separated At Birth: Josef Rubinstein And… Everyone?
- Kim's Convenience Finale Aftershow: Stars Dish on CBC Series End
- Transformers Reboost and Skids Roll Out As New Hasbro Releases
- The Strange Story Behind 1950's Strange Adventures #1 from DC Comics
- Zatanna – The New Leader Of Justice League Dark? (Spoilers)
- Measuring Up's Lily LaMotte & Ann Xu's Graphic Novel, Unhappy Camper
- Batman And The Joker Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Kaare Andrews Launches Amazing Fantasy #1 From Marvel Comics in July
- Alfred Molina's Doc Ock's Back – The Daily LITG, 18th of April 2021
One year ago, the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered. We also got a view of new Umbrella Academy at this difficult time.
- Comics Publishers Blindsided By DC Comics Distribution Punchline
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode Titles Feed Our Speculation
- Brian Hibbs Holds Jim Lee Responsible for DC Distribution Decision
- Roman Reigns' Name Banned from WWE TV Says Report
- Diamond Responds to DC Comics' New Distributors – Where Is Batman #92
- WWE Releases Five More NXT Wrestlers, Raising Count to 43 Laid Off
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Jim Lee Talks DC Comics Distribution and Batman #92's 230,000 Orders
- Spawn McFarlane Kickstarter Hits 1.5 Million and Gets Upgrades
- DC Comics' New Distributors are Midtown Comics and DCBS
- Charles Chiang, CFO of Heavy Metal Magazine
- Martha Thomases, former publicity manager f DC, ComicMix, VP of ComicMix
- Phil Hall, former editor of Comics International, publisher of Borderline.
- Cartoonist Jessica Bradley-Bove of Phoenix Comics Weekly.
- Patrick Gleason of Super-Sons and Spider-Man.
- Takeshi Miyazawa of Mary Jane, Spider-Man and Runaways,
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
