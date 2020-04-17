The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode Titles Feed Our Speculation

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is one of those series we will proudly say we've been obsessing over since Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min ended their first season run having found a way to both not save the world and be in the best position to save the world. Doesn't make sense? Not surprising, since that's how all of this wibbily-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff usually works. Suffice it to say, our heroes are going to get a chance to go back and make things right (or possibly make them horribly worse). Heading into the holidays, we got to watch them celebrate their horrific holiday sweaters as well as their characters' official Funko vinyl figures. In February, we saw the first batch of key art posters released, and then things got very quiet for a little while after that, understandable considering the current self-isolation and social distancing environment.

Last month, series creator and executive producer Steve Blackman took to Instagram to show the team working hard on post-production on the live-action adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's comic book series. Then earlier this week, Min offered us a personal glimpse into how ADR (Automated Dialog Replacement) recording was going (otherwise known as "looping"). Now, it's a look at what appears to be the season's episode titles and writers, thanks to the WGA site. We're avoiding assigning them specific episode numbers until they're confirmed, but the running order for the season could be as follows (with writers included): "743" (Bronwyn Garrity and Roberto Askins), "A Light Supper" (Aeryn Michelle Williams), "OGA for OGA" (Nikki Schiefelbein), "Right Back Where We Started" (Blackman), "The End of Something" (Blackman), "The Frankel Footage" (Mark Goffman), "The Majestic 12" (Garrity), "The Seven Stages" (Goffman and Jesse McKeown), "The Swedish Job" (McKeown), and "Valhalla" (Robert Askins). Just a quick reminder that all of this is unofficial until it's official, but they do have us curious.

Here's a Timely Look at The Umbrella Academy

Based on the graphic novels created and written by Way, illustrated by Ba, and published by Dark Horse Comics. Netflix's adaptation follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes consisting of Spaceboy (Hopper), The Kraken (Castañeda), The Rumor (Raver-Lampman), The Séance (Sheehan), and Number Five (Gallagher), as they work together to solve their father's mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities. Colm Feore (House of Cards) is world-renowned billionaire industrialist and eccentric inventor Sir Reginald Hargreeves; Jordan Claire Robbins as more-than-she-appears family matriarch Grace Hargreeves; and Adam Godley (Breaking Bad) as the voice of Pogo, a genetically engineered, tweed jacket-wearing, talking chimpanzee who is also the family advisor and mentor.

The Umbrella Academy also stars award-winning singer/actress Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) as ruthless, time-traveling hitwoman Cha-Cha; Cameron Britton (Mindhunter) as her deadly efficient partner Hazel; Ashley Madekwe (Revenge) as Detective Patch, a driven, fast riser within the police department investigating a series of murders and The Academy. John Magaro's(The Big Short) Leonard Peabody begins to take music lessons from Vanya and sees something special in this constantly dismissed wallflower, and Kate Walsh (Grey's Anatomy) as The Handler, the head of the Commission and Number Five's former boss.

Ritu Arya (Humans), Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens), and Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man) are confirmed for the second season's time-jumping adventure. Arya's Lila is a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous and sarcastic, Lila's gifted with a twisted sense of humor. Gatewood's Raymond is a born leader with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone. He is warm, dedicated and has the innate ability to disarm you with a look. A devoted husband, he's the kind of guy everyone wants to know. Ireland's Sissy is a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons. She's eager to rediscover what life and love have to offer while still in her prime.