They're All Terrible by Matt Kindt & Ramon Villalobos – A New Bad Idea

Posted on
by
|
Comments

It might be a Bad Idea to start off a bunch of comic book announcements with one called They're All Terrible. The blind pre-orders for Bad Idea Comics to qualify for… a sticker… are done. Now you get to see what the seven new books from Bad Idea Two: Part One are. And it seems that, with the first series at least, we have a four-issue series that will conclude in whatever Bad Idea Two: Part Two is. They're All Terrible #1 an "epic fantasy" by Matt Kindt, Ramon Villalobos and Tamra Bonvillain is out in December 2022, and we get our first look right here. Informed Pre-orders can be taken from one of Bad Idea's 200+ destination stores from today.

*** THEY'RE ALL TERRIBLE #1 ***
Written by MATT KINDT
Art & Covers by RAMON VILLALOBOS
Color Art by TAMRA BONVILLAIN
PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE
FOUR ISSUES IN TWO PARTS | BI-MONTHLY
$7.99 EACH  |  32 PGS.  |  NO ADS  |  BEGINNING December 14, 2022
CONCLUDING IN BAD IDEA TWO: PART TWO

EPIC FANTASY, ACTION, ADVENTURE

They're All TerribleThey're All TerribleThey're All Terrible They're All Terrible They're All Terrible They're All Terrible They're All Terrible

They're All Terrible They're All Terrible They're All Terrible They're All Terrible

Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Last year they announced that they were ceasing publishing operations. The last official word from Bad Idea was, "Bad Idea is over, as we know it." We knew that was a lie. And now here is the truth. More books being revealed through the day and into the evening on this schedule. Bleeding Cool will try to keep up.

They're All Terrible

Despite announcing they were closing down,. Bad Idea has put out a surprising amount of comic books in that period, including Bad Idea Donuts Presents: Bunsen Beaver And His Pal Tree and  Bunsen Beaver 2 And The Further Adventures Of His Pal Tree, invisible comic book Conceptiual Funnies the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive comic Sacred Heart, as well as hiring new staff. Keep checking back or using te tag below to keep up with this sort of thing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.