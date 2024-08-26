This Week DC Comics Still Advertise Batman The Barbarian For September

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman The Barbarian, elseworlds, greg smallwood, late

This Week, DC Comics Titles Advertise Batman The Barbarian #1 for September Even Though it Will be December at the Earliest at This Point.

Article Summary DC Comics advertises Batman: The Barbarian #1 for September, despite delays pushing release to December or later.

Retailers were informed that all orders for Batman: The Barbarian #1 have been canceled and will be resolicited.

Batman: The Barbarian is a six-issue bimonthly Elseworlds comic by Eisner Award-winning artist Greg Smallwood.

The comic features Batman in a high-fantasy world, battling cosmic sorcerers and beasts, set to redefine classic villains.

From this Wednesday's comics, DC Comics begins advertising Batman: The Barbarian #1 by Greg Smallwood in its pages, as a six-issue bimonthly Elseworlds comic book starting next month. Even though this weekend, they told retailers that this comic definitely is not coming out in September, October or November. At the very earliest, it will be December and we will have to see about that next month. And that as it stands, all orders that retailers made for this comic book have been cancelled and it will have to be resolicited.

I was recently effluent with praise over DC Comics' advertising for their DC Compact Comics line. This one… not so much. "Heroes you know, worlds you don't"… get to see until 2025, probably. This is how the first issue solicitation originally ran in DC Comics' September 2024 solicits and solicitations.

BATMAN: THE BARBARIAN #1

Written by GREG SMALLWOOD

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and KELLEY JONES

Foil variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by TK

1:50 variant cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

Foil variant $6.99 US (card stock)

Bi-Monthly

ON SALE 9/18/24

In a world where unspeakable beasts slither through silent temples, and sorcerers pledge innocent lives as blood sacrifices to incomprehensible cosmic designs, only one man has the strength of will and brute force required to protect the people who would become prey…the fearsome, blade-wielding Batman! But when the all-seeing Oracle warns him of a looming shadow creeping across the land, he will have to contend with foes that cannot be dispatched by sword alone…including the terrible memory of the catastrophe in which he was made!

Eisner Award-winning artist Greg Smallwood unleashes a brutal new vision of Bruce Wayne, shot through with high-fantasy hallmarks and awe-inspiring reimaginings of the classic Batman rogues gallery!

