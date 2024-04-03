Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: detective comics 27, ebay

This Weekend's Free Detective Comics #27 Selling For $30 On eBay

This weekend, DC Comics arranged to give away free Detective Comics #27 in New York for the 85th anniversary of it going on sale in 1939.

Reprint includes original 1939 story and modern retelling with a Joker twist.

Initially free comics hit eBay, with prices now settling around $25-$27.

Though some people are even trying to get $85 on eBay.

Bleeding Cool reported that limited copies of a special Batman 85th anniversary printing of Batman's first appearance in DC's Detective Comics #27 were made available at SoHo News International, on the 30th of March for Batman Day – as well as other comic book stores in New York. As SoHo News International was transformed to give away the comic, one per person, on a first-come, first-serve basis, from 11am at 186 Prince St, New York, NY 10012. As well as the first Batman story from 1939, yhe comic book giveaway of Detective Comics #27 also featured a modern retelling of The Case of the Chemical Syndicate, originally written by Bill Finger with illustrations by Bob Kane, now rewritten by Brad Meltzer with art by Bryan Hitch originally published in The New 52's Detective Comics volume 2 #27 released in 2014 as part of Batman's 75th anniversary. The plot and characters are largely the same, but with a twist ending implying Stryker becomes the Joker after falling into the vat of acid. Additional copies of the special Batman 85th edition of Detective Comics #27 issue were also given away at Action City Comics, Alex's MVP Cards & Comics, Bulletproof Comics and Games, Forbidden Planet NYC, St. Mark's Comics, and Midtown Comics branches in Times Square, Grand Central and Downtown.

But just because the comic books were free, it doesn't mean that they would stay free. Ans they hit eBay almost immediately. And it helped that some folk were able to go back to the stores, or different stores for seconds. The aftermarket seems to have made that worthwhile.

Because in the couple of says since, eBay seller Autos4sale24 has sold a number of copies for $30 each as has momsworld_101. Initial sales were around the $10 mark, but the price seems to have settled around the $25 to $27 mark though someone is trying to get $85 for theirs. However you look at it, it's quite the markup!

