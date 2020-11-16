This Week's X of Swords Previews Spoil the Tournament's Score

After a long, long, long, slow, slow, slow start, the tournament in Marvel's X of Swords crossover that's, like, the whole point of the crossover finally began last week. But not, perhaps, in the way people expected. This week, that tournament is in full swing, with three chapters hitting stores on Wednesday, and Marvel has released two-page previews of each of them.

In X of Swords part 17, taking place in X-Force #14, Saturnyne hasn't quite given up on her pursuit of Brian Braddock. To what lengths will Saturnyne go to get in Brian Braddock's pants?

Meanwhile, it looks like the tournament has continued its slow evolution into a Bugs Bunny cartoon. Tortoise beats hare!

X of Swords part 17, in stores Wednesday…

X-FORCE #14 XOS

(W) Ben Percy, Gerry Duggan (A) Joshua Cassara (CA) Dustin Weaver

Chivalry gives way to fury. A knight must kneel.

Rated T+

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Meanwhile, Sinister and his band of Hellions have finally made their way to Dryador…

…though it looks like a lot has happened since we left off in the last issue. Seriously? 17 hyper-decompressed freaking issues of this crossover before this, and this is the story they chose to take place between the panels? Screw you, Hickman! Just screw you!

X of Swords part 18, in stores on Wednesday…

HELLIONS #6 XOS

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Stephen Segovia

Chaos. Deceit. A hero returns.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Finally, in a preview of Cable #6, part 19 of X of Swords, we get the biggest spoiler of the bunch. In Wolverine #7 last week, the score was left at 5-2 Arakko. But by this point, just three issues later, the score is already 17 to 6, with Arakko still in the lead.

And Cable, it seems, has to fight Cypher's new wife! Awkward!

X of Swords part 19 is also in stores on Wednesday.

CABLE #6 XOS

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

A son. The stars. A Fool and his bravery.

Rated T+

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99