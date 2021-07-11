Thoughts On The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr #1

Like 2020's Blue In Green before The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr #1, Ram V knows what to write to get the best out of his collaborators. Filipe Andrade's work looks different and stunning. I think it's mostly due to Filipe Andrade and Inês Amaro's colors. Their color choices (mostly the oranges, greens, and purples) feel breathtaking. Andrade draws a couple of really cool backgrounds, specifically the first and last pages of the issue.

The pitch is a little more convoluted, but it's a good one. Death gets fired in Mumbai because humanity will soon achieve immortality. So, Death makes a deal or two with the aim of using her time mortal time on Earth to kill the person that figures out immortality. By the end of the first issue, there's a not-insignificant feeling that The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr could become the existential Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner.

The team's choice of Mumbai as a setting is new to me, as are the gods in question. It can't be the first time someone told a story like this using Mumbai as a setting, but regardless, The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr #1 feels new and fresh. Through it, Ram V reintroduces me to Filipe Andrade's work and introduces me to the bustling, cramped, loud city of Mumbai.

Rich Johnston calls The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr Ram V's "star turn" in Rich's ongoing quest to make Boom versus Image an actual rivalry. If I believe in that, I hope it means that increased competition for those stories gets better contracts and more money for comics professionals.

Regardless, I clicked immediately with The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr #1. I think you will too.

A powerful NEW SERIES for fans of The Wicked + The Divine and The Dreaming from Ram V (Justice League Dark) and Filipe Andrade (Captain Marvel) that explores the fine line between living and dying in Mumbai through the lens of magical realism. With humanity on the verge of discovering immortality, the avatar of Death is fired and relegated to the world below to live out her now-finite days in the body of twenty-something Laila Starr in Mumbai. Struggling with her new-found mortality, Laila has found a way to be placed in the time and place where the creator of immortality will be born… But will Laila take her chance to permanently reverse the course of (future) history…or does a more shocking fate await her?