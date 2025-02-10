Posted in: Comics | Tagged: thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* Gets A New Summary And An International Poster

We got a new Thunderbolts* trailer, poster, and images last night, but we also got a new summary and a new international poster as well.

Despite the Super Bowl being one of the biggest stages in terms of having eyeballs on television, it felt like studios didn't really take advantage of it despite paying millions and millions of dollars for mere seconds of time. Maybe everyone just has a ton of disposable income they need to get rid of before tax season. They could greenlight and budget a bunch of buckwild experimental movies instead of paying millions to show footage on television that could be seen on YouTube for free days ago. While many might be learning about these films for the first time, there's still zero excuse for not putting together something with new footage. Disney took advantage of their time, though, with a Lilo & Stitch ad leaning into the "Stitch Crashes X" concept and a whole new trailer for Thunderbolts*. The trailer also came with a bonus poster and four images, but there is a little more. We also have our first real summary of the film as well.

Summary: In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

On top of the summary, an international poster made its way online, and while the Wheaties concept is fun and really perfect for the Super Bowl, this is, why far, the strongest Thunderbolts* poster so far.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

