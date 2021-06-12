Time for a Road Trip in Firefly Brand New Verse #4 [Preview]

Firefly Brand New Verse #4 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, which means this series is officially past the halfway point without being canceled! It's a rare feat for Firefly, but one welcome by the show's most hardcore fans, the Firebronies. Check out a preview below.
FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR211224 – FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR B FISH – $4.99
(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah
* It's been 20 years since the events of Firefly, but trouble still follows Serenity.
* With her mother Zoe captured by the Blue Sun Corporation, Emma will have to choose between her crew and her family…
* And her choice will have her looking for help in the most unlikely of places… and from the most surprising source.
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for APR211223 FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH, by (W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
