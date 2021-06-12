Time for a Road Trip in Firefly Brand New Verse #4 [Preview]

Firefly Brand New Verse #4 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, which means this series is officially past the halfway point without being canceled! It's a rare feat for Firefly, but one welcome by the show's most hardcore fans, the Firebronies. Check out a preview below.

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR211223

APR211224 – FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR B FISH – $4.99

(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

* It's been 20 years since the events of Firefly, but trouble still follows Serenity.

* With her mother Zoe captured by the Blue Sun Corporation, Emma will have to choose between her crew and her family…

* And her choice will have her looking for help in the most unlikely of places… and from the most surprising source.

In Shops: 6/16/2021

SRP: $4.99

