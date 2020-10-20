The Return Of Timothy Fox To The DC Universe – Is He The Next Batman?

It was teased by John Ridley in his Lucius Fox and Luke Fox story in The Joker War Finale. That Tim – or Timothy – Fox was to return to the family. Bleeding Cool got the scoop on this news, which led to eBay sales on his first appearance in the seventies to spike. Bleeding Cool had originally reported that Luke Fox would be the new Batman for DC's 5G event – at the time, Lucius had only one son in the DC Universe, Luke Fox having replaced the previously established Luke Fox, Batwing. We looked at that earlier relationship.

Timothy Fox and Lucius Fox didn't get along because Tim joined Ron Watkins' gang, who worked for Gregorian Falstaff, a business competitor of Bruce Wayne, who fabricated evidence that Bruce was a slumlord. Timothy was taken in by these accusations, and because his father worked for Wayne, had a falling out with his father. When Tim finally learned the truth about Ron Watkins and his thugs, he apologized to his father and he knew that it would take time to heal the wounds caused by his bad judgement. And then the New 52 came along, wiped Tim Fox from continuity and replaced him with a different son, Luke Fox, who would become Batwing…

The suggestion, with a possible return for Timothy Fox was that he may have been intended to be the new Batman rather than Luke. The 5G Batman series got downgraded to a two-issue mini-series rather than a continuing series, but there remain vestigial signs of the original plans across the DC Universe. And one of them may be the return of Timothy Fox.

Today's Batman #101 comes even closer to suggesting that Timothy West is The Next Batman for 2021. But we'll have to see.

BATMAN #101 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

AUG202575

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Guillem March

A new day dawns in Gotham and the horrors of "The Joker War" are just being realized. A bold new direction for Batman begins as Bruce Wayne's circumstances are forever changed. How did the Joker's rampage affected the citizens of the city? And why does Cole Cash-a.k.a.-Grifter, now work for Lucius Fox? !In Shops: Oct 20, 2020 SRP: $3.99