Tini Howard, Nico Leon & Jordie Bellaire on Catwoman #39 From January

Tini Howard just shared the word on her Substack. After her first work for DC Comics in December on Batman: Urban Legends #10. And in January, she will be writing the ongoing Catwoman #39 title, replacing Ram V and being joined by Nico Leon as artist and Jordie Bellaire as colourist, and covers by Jeff Dekal that, as Tini puts it "drip fashion and sex". And edited by Jess Chen and Jessica Berbey. She adds;

So much of our development for this book is just them listening to me while I send them my latest inspiration and ramble about Catwoman and femininity and danger and lust and power and they're into it every time. Icons.) I don't want to go too far into what we're doing in the book yet – Selina and I agree that there's nothing more tantalizing than a taste – but you should know that I came in with a lot of plans. I'm building to a Catwoman-centric tale the likes that Gotham has never seen. The shape of this story, what makes it required reading for Selina Kyle's life all became so clear to me as a I worked on this. I'm standing on the shoulders of giants who wrote my favorite Catwoman tales like Brubaker, Cooke, and Valentine, and I'm so grateful. This is an all new jumping on point – if you've wondered about Selina's life post-Bat you can start right here -but I also need to take the time to holler at the current creative team. Ram V, Fernando Blanco, Nina Vakueva – the people working on the current Catwoman book have been kicking ass and they didn't give me an easy act to follow.

With Tini Howard teasing "She's the World's Greatest Criminal, and she loves it. Don't forget it."