Titan Comics Retailer Presentation At San Diego Comic-Con, With Conan

Titan Comics flew out all the way from Southwark in South London to San Diego Comic-Con to show off their wares to the Diamond Retailer Lunch

Titan Comics flew out all the way from Southwark in South London to San Diego Comic-Con to show off their wares to the Diamond Retailer Lunch event yesterday. And Bleeding Cool managed to get a look at their presentation. First they wanted to remind people that Titan was a Manga publisher now, with five times as many new titles planned to launch in 2025 as they did in 2023, over one a week instead of one a month.

With an emphasis on manga that has had hit anime series play out on the Crunchyroll anime streaming service.

They also like to remind retailers that Conan is their wife now, with the Battle Of The Black Stone event playing out across all manner of Robert E Howard properties, and Jason Aaron returning to King Conan for the first time since Marvel, as well as Conan The King getting an Omnibus.

There was also the news from the show that Gun Honey spinoff Heatseeker featuring Dahlia Racers would be returning in November 2024, with Heat Seeker: Combustion #1 from Charles Ardai and Ace Continuado and a cover from David Nakakayama.

As well as the new Minky Woodcock series in the new October 2024 solicitations, Huge Detective, Blader Runner and the launch of the new RuneScape series, Jimi Hendrix, Killtopia, Phoo Action, Star Wars, and Titan's Marvel Anniversary series of volumes. And even a bit of Conan and Doctor Who merchandise. Here's how it played out…

We have seen the Diamond Retailer Lunch return at San Diego Comic-Con. Thanks to Mark Fenton and Heather Stirewalt on the scene at San Diego Comic-Con for helping us out in one hell of a pinch. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag. There are plenty more reports to run on a Saturday morning after the Eisners and before the show kicks off later today. How can it be the Saturday of San Diego Comic-Con already? I simply refuse to believe it.

