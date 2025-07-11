Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: teen titans

Titans #25 Preview: Deathstroke's New Gang Hits Hard

Deathstroke assembles a deadly new Crime Syndicate to take down the Titans in this week's Titans #25. Will our heroes survive his lethal schemes?

Article Summary Titans #25 hits stores July 16th, featuring Deathstroke's new Crime Syndicate targeting our heroes

Terra, Clock King, Killer Frost, and Mammoth join Deathstroke's lethal team to take down the Titans

Writer John Layman and artist Pete Woods bring this action-packed confrontation to life

THE NEW CRIME SYNDICATE ATTACKS! Crime doesn't pay? Try telling that to Deathstroke the Terminator, who spent the last few months gathering members for a brand-new Crime Syndicate with the intention of making the Titans pay–with their lives! Terra, Clock King, Killer Frost, and Mammoth are deadly enough, but ol' Slade Wilson has a few more dirty tricks up his sleeve, all of them lethal. Who wins, who loses, and who will be terminated?

TITANS #25

DC Comics

0525DC179

0525DC180 – Titans #25 Carlos DAnda Cover – $4.99

0525DC181 – Titans #25 Afu Chan Cover – $4.99

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Pete Woods

In Shops: 7/16/2025

SRP: $3.99

