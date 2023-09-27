Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Hellfire Club, iron man, krakoa, ms marvel, orchis

Today's Best Laid Plans Of Mice And X-Men (XSpoilers)

So what are the latest Orchis plans against the mutants, the X-Men and Krakoa? Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #3 is at the epicentre...

So what are the latest Orchis plans against the mutants, the X-Men and Krakoa? Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #3 is at the epicentre, as it sees an anti-mutant protest from the young people at Empire State University. Looks like mutant hatred is as strong among the young as anywhere else.

Though there is always an outlier. But in the moment, nothing Kamala Khan can do.

While Orchis, the anti-mutant terrorist organisation from the future that everyone loves, watched from below, with those who began Orchis, the very power centre of the movement under her feet.

While in Invincible Iron Man #10, we get the wedding of Tony Stark – Iron Man and the Black King of the Hellfire Club – and Emma Frost, White Queen of the Hellfire Club and former member of the Quiet Council of Krakoa. You can never have too many titles. And it is all as much of a plan and a scam as everything else that the X-Men are planning after the events of the Hellfire Gala saw them exiled or executed. So with Orchis lead co-conspirator Feilong trying to control Tony Stark with the fate of James Rhodes…

Tony Stark has made a deal with the White King of the Hellfire Club. Two humans dealing with each other to save the lives of mutants, and also the ones they love.

James Rhodes is thus protected from Feiling while he is imprisoned…

… and Tony Stark now owes the Kingpin.

And what of Wilson Fisk's wife, the mutant Typhoid Mary? Exiled to Vanaheim with a select group of mutants in Realm Of X, and who he believes may be dead.

And how and why did she get there? Today we learn it was Curse's Curse from Hellfire Gala…

She gave Charles Xavier the bad luck he already had. But also, she had more to say before she went through that Krakoan gate.

… and it was enough to send that group to Vanaheim, unlike the others on their mystery planet. But what of the marriage deal between Tony Stark and Emma Frost? She's already taken off her inhibitor ring, which would expose her mutant self but allow her to mentally wipe Feilong, or worse.

You'd at least have thought Tony Stark would have kept that area permanently armoured. But maybe Emma turned her knee into diamond…

And that's where Feilog walking in back in X-Men #26.

And then again, this time from Tony and Emma's very internal perspective.

And the performance of a lifetime. from Emma Frost at least.

All a grift with the world – and Feilong – as the mark. So a honeymoon that sees Tony and Emma off to their own parts of the plan…

Which includes Tony Stark becoming Iron Man again in his stealthiest of suits.

The same one that he uses to pop by Ms Marvel at the Orchis-sponsored Empire State University in New York.

And certainly keeping up the appearances of a modern-day marriage.

While Ms Marvel is not exactly living up to the mutant plans that were made for her.

She has had to persuade Kamala Khan's family and friends that she never died. That's a lot of grief to remove for any telepath. But the whole marriage thing was a grift to get inside Feilong's head, and find a message to Tony Stark from his father, which he never received.

A metal from outside the universe…

Ah yes, mysterium. A unique metallic meta-material formed by condensing kirbons and harvested from the White Hot Room accessible by the Phoenix and the teleporters of Krakoa, organised by Abigail Brand. Mysterium conducts electricity at 100% efficiency but barely conducts or retains heat. Radiation-proof, it also resonates with magic and can also negate the effects of magic. During the first Hellfire Gala and following the terraforming of Mars into the mutant planet of Arakko, mysterium was revealed as a mutant metal, and solved the intergalactic financial crisis in return for diplomatic recognition of Arakko. Once mysterium sets, its strength and durability is equal to secondary adamantium. Looks like Bleeding Cool's speculation is playing off. Though, for all the best-laid plans of mutants, Orchis has its own still playing out…

We have seen how much Rasputin IV, from the future, values Ms Marvel and geeks out after meeting her.

I presume Orchis also knows how important in the future she will be…

