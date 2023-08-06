Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: emma frost, fall of x, iron man, krakoa, mysterium

Is Iron Man Getting A Suit Made Out Of Mysterium? #XSpoilers

Iron Man is getting a brand new costume as Tony Stark continues being married to new wife, Emma Frost, and it appears to be made of Mysterium.

So what is to come for the X-books after the Fall Of X? We have a few more reveals from upcoming collections for next year. Including that Iron Man will be getting a brand new costume as Tony Stark continues his association with his new wife, Emma Frost, and it appears to be made up of the mutant alien material of Mysterium.

Mysterium is a unique metallic meta-material formed by condensing kirbons and harvested from the White Hot Room accessible by the Phoenix and the teleporters of Krakoa, organised by Abigail Brand. During the first Hellfire Gala and following the terraforming of Planet Arakko, mysterium was revealed as a mutant metal, and solved the intergalactic financial crisis in return for a galactic acknowledgment that the newly terraformers planet Mars, or Arakko was the capital of the Sol System, and Storm as the Regent of Mars and the Voice of Sol. Once mysterium sets, its strength and durability is equal to secondary adamantium. Mysterium conducts electricity at 100% efficiency but barely conducts or retains heat. Radiation-proof, it also resonates with magic and can also negate the effects of magic.

And here is how it appears to look on upcoming Iron Man covers. As well as X-Men cover that shows Juggernaut of the X-Men coming after a new Orchis traitor look for Firestar and Storm at the centre of the Arakko civil war caused by Genesis.

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 2: THE WEDDING OF TONY STARK AND EMMA F ROST

Gerry Duggan,

On Sale Date: 27 February 2024 $19.99 144 pages

Acclaimed writer Gerry Duggan continues his exciting run on Iron Man, as Tony Stark teams up with the X-Men! Invincible meets uncanny as Iron Man and the X-Men cross paths! When the cosmically enhanced Feilong attacks the latest Hellfire Gala, it's up to Tony Stark to save the mutants! Featuring a brand new status quo for Tony, complete with a shiny new armor!

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 3

On Sale Date: 02 July 2024 $15.99 112 pages

Gerry Duggan continues to intertwine the worlds of Iron Man and the X-Men! Tony Stark's relationship with Emma Frost develops further, as they must team up on a search to find the elusive metal known as Mysterium in order to fight back against the deadly threats of Feilong and Orchis! COLLECTING: Invincible Iron Man (2022) 13-17

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 5

On Sale Date: 05 March 2024 $17.99 160 pages

What will the events of FALL OF X mean for the X-Men? She's been known as Kitty Pryde, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen and Captain Kate. Now, as a new X-Men team finds their way through their darkest hour…SHADOWKAT emerges! COLLECTING: X-Men (2021) 25-29

X-MEN RED BY AL EWING VOL. 4

On Sale Date: 12 March 2024 $17.99 144 pages

The Fall of X changes everything for the new mutant world of Arakko! As the Brotherhood reels from the cataclysmic events of the third Hellfire Gala, Genesis takes advantage of the chaos — and declares war! Two vast mutant armies clash, and Arakko's idols fall…but this is only the beginning of a conflict that will remake the Red Planet. And whatever happened to Isca the Unbeaten? COLLECTING: X-Men Red (2022) 14-18

