Today's Marauders & Immortal X-Men Spoil October's Legion Of X #6

In Judgment Day, Uranos was released on Mars – the new home planet terraformed as Arakko for the Arakki mutants – and wiped them all out within an hour. Or most of them. While we may need to wait for X-Men Red or Legion Of X for the full story, today's Judgment Day titles, shipping out of order, leaked a few revelations.

I will be using that panel for ever. So, in today's Immortal X-Men #6, the Quiet Council are busy dealing with Eternals and the Progenitor, Storm has her own duties on her new home planet.

Legion saved a lot of Arakkii? How so? It looks like Legion Of X #6 will reveal all but a) that's out in October and b) there's still another issue out at the end of September between now and then.

LEGION OF X #6

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220788

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Rafael Pimentel (CA) Dike Ruan

DIVINE JUDGMENT OF THE ATTACK ON MARS! – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Judgment Day has arrived…and our very own Legion is on the chopping block! The Eternal Uranos launches a savage attack on Arakko, but it's not only the planet Mars that's at stake. Is David Haller a hero, will he succumb to his madness just as everyone – perhaps even the Celestials themselves – predicts? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99

Well, in Marauders #6, we get some idea of what happened.

Mutants trapped in the Alter inside Legion's head? Over in Legion Of X, we have seen Legion establish The Altar as a third home for mutants alongside Krakoa and Arakko, a psychic realm that he has established that also has a physical presence, so you can move yourself body and soul there if you so wish.

And clearly Legion wished really, really hard.

And it's time for the Marauders to go out there and bring them all home again…

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220777

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks

STAND FOR JUDGMENT – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let's find out.

RATED T+In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99 MARAUDERS #6 (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220783

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Kael Ngu

EVEN ODDS OF DESTRUCTION – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

The Progenitor has risen! Now he visits each and every one of us, and we're given a chance to justify our lives. Sounds heavy, right? The Marauders agree! Who proved their right to life? Who failed? And if we survive, just how excited is Orchis for a chance to scapegoat mutants for Earth's brush with destruction? All this…and Detective Lockheed!

RATED T+In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99