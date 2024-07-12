Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: sdcc, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane Draws Spawn For San Diego Comic-Con Image Exclusives

Image Comics, at Booth #1915, will be selling the following exclusive variants at San Diego Comic-Con, including a Todd McFarlane Spawn.

Image Comics, at Booth #1915, will be selling the following exclusive variants at San Diego Comic-Con, some exclusive to SDCC, some to all conventions as a whole. Sales tax, it seems, is an additional 7.75%, because Americans love doing multiplication and fractions when buying their groceries and comic books.

Spawn Kills Every Spawn #1 by John Layman & Rob Sketchcraft Duenas SDCC 2024 exclusive cover art by Todd McFarlane, $25 + tax

SDCC 2024 exclusive cover art by Todd McFarlane, $25 + tax Witchblade #1 by Marguerite Bennett & Giuseppe Cafaro, SDCC 2024 exclusive foil cover art by Marc Silvestri, $25 + tax

Geiger Deluxe Edition Vol. 1 hardcover by Geoff Johns & Gary Frank with Convention Exclusive dust jacket, cover art by Frank, $34.99 + tax

with Convention Exclusive dust jacket, cover art by Frank, $34.99 + tax Little Monsters Deluxe Edition Vol. 1 hardcover by Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen with Convention Exclusive dust jacket, cover art by Nguyen, $39.99 + tax

with Convention Exclusive dust jacket, cover art by Nguyen, $39.99 + tax Image Comics SDCC 2024 passport, $5 + tax

Here are the panels running through the week:

Thursday

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Image Comics Presents: Artists Unleashed with Skottie Young, Daniel Warren Johnson & Derek Kirk Kim

Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storytellers Skottie Young (AINT NO GRAVE, I HATE FAIRYLAND), Daniel Warren Johnson (DO A POWERBOMB, TRANSFORMERS) & Derek Kirk Kim (THE LAST MERMAID) as they share details about their work as well as their creative process and influences. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development. Room 24ABC

Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storytellers Skottie Young (AINT NO GRAVE, I HATE FAIRYLAND), Daniel Warren Johnson (DO A POWERBOMB, TRANSFORMERS) & Derek Kirk Kim (THE LAST MERMAID) as they share details about their work as well as their creative process and influences. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development. Room 24ABC 12:30 – 1:30 PM

Todd Panel: Todd McFarlane Talks Spawn Movie, Comics, and More!

Room: Ballroom 20

Room: Ballroom 20 12 – 1 PM

Spotlight on Zoe Thorogood

Join us for an in-depth conversation with Russ Manning award winner and multiple Eisner Award nominee, Zoe Thorogood (IT'S LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH, HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL). Moderator: Ashley V. Robinson of Popverse. Room 25ABC

Join us for an in-depth conversation with Russ Manning award winner and multiple Eisner Award nominee, Zoe Thorogood (IT'S LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH, HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL). Moderator: Ashley V. Robinson of Popverse. Room 25ABC 4:30 – 5:30 PM

TRANSFORMERS & G.I. JOE: The Energon Universe Is HERE

WELCOME TO THE HOTTEST COMICS IN THE WORLD! TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, and Void Rivals from Skybound have taken over the comic book world and we've got the top secret reveals you can't miss. Superstars Robert Kirkman (Void Rivals), Daniel Warren Johnson (TRANSFORMERS), Joshua Williamson (Duke, Cobra Commander), Tom Reilly (Duke), and Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/Publisher, Skybound) deliver the panel that will have everyone talking! Room 5AB

Friday

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM

Image Comics Presents: Enter the MASSIVE-VERSE

Join Massive-Verse superstars Kyle Higgins (RADIANT BLACK, NO/ONE), Brian Buccellato (NO/ONE), Melissa Flores (THE DEAD LUCKY), Ryan Parrott (ROGUE SUN), and more special surprise guests as the crew unveils exciting new developments and announcements in store for the Massive-verse this year and next! Moderator: Ryan Sidoti. Room 6A

Join Massive-Verse superstars Kyle Higgins (RADIANT BLACK, NO/ONE), Brian Buccellato (NO/ONE), Melissa Flores (THE DEAD LUCKY), Ryan Parrott (ROGUE SUN), and more special surprise guests as the crew unveils exciting new developments and announcements in store for the Massive-verse this year and next! Moderator: Ryan Sidoti. Room 6A 1 – 2 PM

Image Comics: Storytelling, Genre, and Crafting Unforgettable Comics

Join Geoff Johns (REDCOAT, ROOK: EXODUS), Gerry Duggan (FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL), Ian Bertram (PRECIOUS METAL), Erica Schultz (RAT CITY), Sanford Greene (BITTER ROOT) and Wyatt Kennedy (NIGHTS) for a freewheeling conversation amongst some of the top talent in the comics industry as they discuss genre, storytelling, industry secrets, and tricks-of-the-trade. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development. Room: 25ABC

Saturday

10 – 11 AM

Image Comics Presents: Kill Your Little Monsters

Join Jeff Lemire (LITTLE MONSTERS, PHANTOM ROAD), Dustin Nguyen (LITTLE MONSTERS, ASCENDER), Griffin Sheridan (KILL YOUR DARLINGS), and Ethan Parker (KILL YOUR DARLINGS), for an in-depth discussion of horror, fantasy and the process of collaboration. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development. Room 28DE

Join Jeff Lemire (LITTLE MONSTERS, PHANTOM ROAD), Dustin Nguyen (LITTLE MONSTERS, ASCENDER), Griffin Sheridan (KILL YOUR DARLINGS), and Ethan Parker (KILL YOUR DARLINGS), for an in-depth discussion of horror, fantasy and the process of collaboration. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development. Room 28DE 3 – 4 PM

Image Comics: Comics Characters Fans Will Love or Hate—or Love to Hate!

Join Rick Remender (GROMMETS, SACRIFICERS), Joe Casey (BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN), Rodney Barnes (KILLADELPHIA), and Pornsak Pichetshote (THE HORIZON EXPERIMENT) for an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secret behind what makes for loveable or unlikable characters for readers. Moderator: Jim Viscardi. Room: 25ABC

Join Rick Remender (GROMMETS, SACRIFICERS), Joe Casey (BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN), Rodney Barnes (KILLADELPHIA), and Pornsak Pichetshote (THE HORIZON EXPERIMENT) for an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secret behind what makes for loveable or unlikable characters for readers. Moderator: Jim Viscardi. Room: 25ABC 4:15 – 5:15 PM

Skybound Presents: In Conversation with Robert Kirkman

Join comic book creator, writer, and executive producer Robert Kirkman for a Q&A with fans, discussing the worlds of Invincible, The Walking Dead, and TRANSFORMERS and G.I. JOE via Skybound and Hasbro's Energon Universe. Room 6A

Sunday

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Image Comics Presents: Genres, Generations, and Graphic Greatness

Join Tony Fleecs (FERAL, LOCAL MAN), Trish Forstner (FERAL), Tim Seeley (LOCAL MAN), & Declan Shalvey (OLD DOG) for an in-depth discussion on creating stories connecting with fans that span genres and generations. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development. Room 10.

And there will be signing opportunities below:

Thursday

10 – 11 AM:

Wyatt Kennedy & Luigi Formisano (NIGHTS)

Wyatt Kennedy & Luigi Formisano (NIGHTS) 10:30 – 11:30 AM:

Declan Shalvey (OLD DOG)

Declan Shalvey (OLD DOG) 11:30 – 12:30 PM:

Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner & Tone Rodriguez (FERAL)

Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner & Tone Rodriguez (FERAL) 12 – 1 PM:

Liam Sharp (STARHENGE)

Liam Sharp (STARHENGE) 12:30 – 1:30 PM:

Kyle Higgins & Joe Clark (DEEP CUTS)

Kyle Higgins & Joe Clark (DEEP CUTS) 1:30 – 2:30 PM:

Daniel Warren Johnson (THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US, TRANSFORMERS) * TICKETED *

Daniel Warren Johnson (THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US, TRANSFORMERS) * TICKETED * 2:30 – 3:30 PM:

Ian Bertram (PRECIOUS METAL, LITTLE BIRD)

Ian Bertram (PRECIOUS METAL, LITTLE BIRD) 3-4 PM:

Joshua Williamson & Tom Reilly (DUKE)

Friday

10 – 11 AM

Geoff Johns (GEIGER, GHOST MACHINE)

Geoff Johns (GEIGER, GHOST MACHINE) 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Griffin Sheridan & Ethan S. Parker (KILL YOUR DARLINGS)

Griffin Sheridan & Ethan S. Parker (KILL YOUR DARLINGS) 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Pornsak Pichetshote & Lee Loughridge (THE GOOD ASIAN, INFIDEL)

Pornsak Pichetshote & Lee Loughridge (THE GOOD ASIAN, INFIDEL) 1 – 2 PM

Rick Remender (THE SACRIFICERS, GROMMETS)

Rick Remender (THE SACRIFICERS, GROMMETS) 1 – 2 PM

Zoe Thorogood (IT'S LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH)

Zoe Thorogood (IT'S LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH) 2 – 3 PM

Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato, Melissa Flores, Ryan Parrott, Kelly McMahon (THE MASSIVE-VERSE)

Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato, Melissa Flores, Ryan Parrott, Kelly McMahon (THE MASSIVE-VERSE) 3:30 – 4:30 PM

Erica Schultz (RAT CITY)

Erica Schultz (RAT CITY) 4 – 5 PM

David F. Walker & Sanford Greene & Chuck Brown (BITTER ROOT)*

*freebie promo print available to signing attendees, first come, first served)

Saturday

10 – 11 AM

Todd McFarlane (SPAWN) * TICKETED *

Todd McFarlane (SPAWN) * TICKETED * 11 – 12 PM

Bear McCreary & Kyle Higgins (THE SINGULARITY)

Bear McCreary & Kyle Higgins (THE SINGULARITY) 1 – 2 PM

Skottie Young (I HATE FAIRYLAND, AIN'T NO GRAVE)*

*5 books per person limit, no graded/CGC signatures)

Skottie Young (I HATE FAIRYLAND, AIN'T NO GRAVE)* *5 books per person limit, no graded/CGC signatures) 2:30 – 3:30 PM

Dustin Nguyen (LITTLE MONSTERS, DESCENDER, ASCENDER)

Dustin Nguyen (LITTLE MONSTERS, DESCENDER, ASCENDER) 3:30 – 4:30 PM

Gerry Duggan, Scott Koblish, & Brian Posehn (SCOTCH MCTIERNAN VERSUS FORCES OF EVIL, DEAD EYES)

Gerry Duggan, Scott Koblish, & Brian Posehn (SCOTCH MCTIERNAN VERSUS FORCES OF EVIL, DEAD EYES) 4:30 – 5:30 PM

Rick Remender (THE SACRIFICERS, GROMMETS)

Rick Remender (THE SACRIFICERS, GROMMETS) 4:30 – 5:30 PM

Rodney Barnes & Jason Shawn Alexander (KILLADELPHIA)

Sunday

10 – 11 AM

Sabir Pirzada (DANDELION)

Sabir Pirzada (DANDELION) 12 – 1 PM

James Tynion IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, W0RLDTR33) * TICKETED *

James Tynion IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, W0RLDTR33) * TICKETED * 12:15 – 1:15 PM

Daniel Warren Johnson (THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US, TRANSFORMERS) * TICKETED *

Daniel Warren Johnson (THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US, TRANSFORMERS) * TICKETED * 1:30 – 2:30 PM

Zoe Thorogood & Tim Seeley (HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL)

Zoe Thorogood & Tim Seeley (HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL) 1:30 – 2:30 PM

Tony Fleecs & Tim Seeley (LOCAL MAN)

