Todd McFarlane Talks About Spawn's The Scorched #1 In October

It's Scorched time! Today, at the comic book store owner online summit, ComicsPRO, Todd McFarlane announced Spawn's Universe – a one-shot coming in June with Jim Cheung that will spin our three new ongoing series, King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn and The Scorched, a new title every two months, through 2021. We talked about his general plans for Spawn's Universe earlier. But what about the last of 2021's ongoing Spawn spin-off books, The Scorched #1 for December from Image Comics? Where did that title come from?

It's a team book of Spawn characters that previously has been referred to as The Chain Gang. And that will feature Spawn, Redeemer, Gunslinger, Medieval Spawn and She-Spawn and promises a rotating cast of heroes over the coming months to keep the roster of heroes fresh. He also said that he will be bringing in new major villains into the fold, too.

Todd McFarlane told me earlier this week, following up on our conversation last year, "The little byline underneath it, though won't be on the comic book cover, is that they've all been burnt at some point right in their life. For some, it may be a physical thing and for most of us, it's just a mental state. Although the beginning of it will have a lot of Spawn influence, Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, Medieval Spawn, the goal is to rotate them out. There should be so many new cool characters and people want to see them together and I'll just have to swap them out, and say hey you know what, it's time to hand the baton on." Spawn's Avengers? Just with even more serious psychological issues? You can just tell the film adaptation of that one is coming, can't you? And, yes, we'll be talking to Todd McFarlane about that one as well.

