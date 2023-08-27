Posted in: Comics | Tagged: adam kubert, armando iannucci, dan slott, jamie mckelvie, jason aaron, kaare andrews, Marguerite Sauvage, mark waid, marvel age, Marvel Age #1000, mike allred, pepe larraz, rainbow rowell, steve mcniven, tom brevoort

Tom Brevoort Expects Marvel Age #1000 To "Sell Out Pretty Instantly"

Marguerite Sauvage replaces Jamie McKelvie in Cyclops & Jean Grey story in Marvel Age #1000, written by Rainbow Rowell.

Marvel Age #1000 is published by Marvel Comics this Wednesday. Yes, the inhouse Marvel fan magazine Marvel Age ran for 140 issues plus spinoffs from 1983 to 1994, but Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of Publishing at Marvel, Tom Brevoort talks in his newsletter about the name and the numbering.

"Marvel Age #1000 is this year's "birthday book", a massive squarebound one-shot celebrating the essence of all things Marvel. I did the first of these in Marvel Comics #1000 a few years back, which was probably the most complex single issue I've ever put together. But I'm quite proud of it. And last year, following up in similar fashion, Nick Lowe put out Amazing Fantasy #1000, which was entirely devoted to Spider-Man stories for his anniversary. And he and his creators did a killer job on it—I thought it was excellent, and worthy to sit alongside Marvel Comics #1000. So I had my work cut out for me when I was told that we wanted to do another of these books for this year. Initially, it was to have been Tales To Astonish #1000, but I thought that was too limiting a name. Amazing Fantasy is clearly all about Spider-Man, but what is Tales To Astonish about? It's the Hulk and the Sub-Mariner and Giant-Man, but does anybody really know that? So after some thought, I came back with Marvel Age #1000 and the idea that I'd go to key creators and ask them to do stories that somehow, for them, encapsulated the elements that made Marvel great."

You can read a preview of Marvel Age #1000 below, in which it seems Marguerite Sauvage has replaced the solicited Jamie McKelvie for Rainbow Rowell's Cyclops and Jean Grey story. Tom Brevoort writes how this all came along, and what is coming, Bleeding Cool has added a preview page to each.

"I wound up with an all-star cast of contributors and they all totally brought their A-Game. I feel like this one can sit confidently beside the earlier two Birthday Books and not feel like any sort of step down. I do think that it was under-ordered, though, so if you've got any interest in seeing Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio reveal how the original Human Torch learned about justice…"

"…discover how Spider-Man's family and friends help him to be a hero as depicted by Ryan Stegman…"

"… learn what Marvel Girl sees in Cyclops courtesy of Rainbow Rowell and Marguerite Sauvage…"

"… experience the mission that changed the life of Captain Mar-Vell thanks to Dan Slott and Mike Allred…"

"… see Daredevil grapple with a mysterious malady courtesy of Armando Iannucci and Adam Kubert…"

"… feel the Silver Surfer face the temptation of the devil under the pen of Steve McNiven…"

"…learn how the mighty Thor changes the life of an ordinary woman thanks to Jason Aaron and Pepe Larraz …"

"…or witness the creation of the entire Marvel Universe in a backyard play session overseen by J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews then you might want to make sure you get your copy early. I expect this book to sell out pretty instantly once folks get a look at it."

Marvel Age #1000 is published this Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

Marvel Age #1000

IT'S A CELEBRATION OF THE MARVEL AGE OF COMICS – AND YOU ARE INVITED! This massive commemorative issue includes contributions from some of the most storied creators in Marvel history, as well as a few surprises, as the classic days of Marvel are explored in depth! J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard! Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel! Rainbow Rowell and Jamie McKelvie explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey! The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio! The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven! And more, more, more! On sale Aug 30, 2023 | 96 Pages Rated T+ $9.99

