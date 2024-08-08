Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, qr code, tom brevoort

Tom Brevoort On The Reaction To The X-Men QR Codes

Tom Brevoort On The Reaction To The X-Men QR Codes... and what did or did not come up at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Tom Brevoort discusses fan reactions to Marvel's use of QR codes in X-Men comics at San Diego Comic-Con.

Brevoort shares a strong reader complaint about QR codes and provides a witty response.

Marvel teased new content in the Deadpool/Wolverine: Weapon X-Traction backup strips without using QR codes.

Brevoort hints at challenges with preventing leaks, noting issues with Marvel's new distributor, Penguin Random House.

Marvel Executive Vice President and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort is back from San Diego Comic-Con and has been sharing his moments on his Substack newsletter, including drinking in the same room as Harrison Ford. But he has also been answering questions. Yesterday, we looked at his thoughts on the failings of the Krakoan Age of the X-Men, now we take a look on the latest on the QR Codes kerfuffle.

"As usual, I met lots of enthusiastic fans, and our X-MEN signing and panel both went excellently—and we got not one question about QR codes or the art in PHOENIX the entire time."

Maybe no questions, but it was definitely a major point of discussion by comic book professionals at the show, especially those at Marvel, even if they often got hold of the wrong end of the stick. To be fair, I don't think Tom Brevoort had mentioned the Phoenix art issue in his newsletters before, but the QR codes have come up. And they do again. With reader Henry asking, and Tom Brevoort posting, "Going to begin my Q & A section this week with my absolute favorite letter concerning the bonus QR code pages that we've been running in the X-Line first issues:"

"F—- you and your QR codes. I just canceled my Marvel titles because of your stupid idea. I hope you get fired. Then I hope you lose all your money and are living on the streets. And when you're at the homeless shelter, I hope they make you scan a QR code to get soup but since you're broke and have no phone they won't let you have any. So it's dumpster food for you! Anyways….. again, F—- you."

Tom Brevoort replies;

"I really need to give you proper points for cleverness, Henry—this is a funny little note. On the other hand, if you're demanding that people be fired and left destitute and homeless because they gave you bonus material but you don't like the way in which it was done, then I'm sorry, your priorities might be just a little bit askew. But you do you."

Still it has given Tom another chance to tease folk, regarding the Deadpool/Wolverine: Weapon X-Traction back-up strips appearing in a bunch of Marvel titles this month and last.

"As before, Ryan North and Javier Garron continue the multiverse-hopping exploits of Wade and Logan in another chapter that is absolutely free to you! Hey, we could have put it behind a QR-code, so be happy that we didn't!"

And as for preventing leaks;

"In terms of leaks, there really isn't much that you can do, apart from things like our QR code pages that seem to wind up a whole bunch of people. "

Or, you know, not have switched distribution to Penguin Random House who distribute Marvel Comics up to a week in advance now, without any of the street date enforcement that Diamond used to run… but that is probably above his pay grade. Here's what Uncanny X-Men #1 teased yesterday…

So many futures for Marvel Comics right now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!