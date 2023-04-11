Tom King Returns to the Batman Argument in Danger Street (Spoilers)

The one where Batman is just beating up mentally disturbed poor people instead of going to therapy. You know, that one. About elites.

No one beats Batman, them's the rules. Not if he has enough time to prepare that is. But an impromptu meeting with Jack Ryder, an outspoken television newscaster and reporter for a Gotham City TV station, may have exposed a weakness in his artillery.

Looks like Batman may need some media training when going up against such an enemy. Because it is once more time for the Big Batman Argument.

Somewhere between Tucker Carlson and John Stewart if you can imagine such a creature. Hey, they don't call him The Creeper for nothing. Neverthess, you get one of the better challenges that Batman has ever faced, and he doesn't have his Bat-TV host repellant aerosol can on him. And the "Batman is just beating up mentally disturbed poor people instead of going to therapy" route.

Mind you, the last person who challenged Batman in such a way was a certain Alfred Pennyworth in Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch's The Batman's Grave. And you know what happened to Alfred Pennyworth around that time? I'm not saying the two things are necessarily connected, of course.

Tom King Returns to the Batman Argument in Danger Street (Spoilers)

But if I was The Creeper, I would look out for Bane's just popping by the TV studio to break his neck on a whim. And any chance to run the Schmoyoho remix of Hank and John Green's Batman arguments. while we are at it.

 

DANGER STREET #5 (OF 12) CVR A JORGE FORNES (MR)
(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jorge Fornes
What does a small-town murder have to do with the mysteries of the Multiverse? Lady Cop is on the case, but time is running out! Gods from beyond the stars are battling over the boy who could save all their lives, the Manhunter is stalking his prey, and, meanwhile, the Dingbats are tired of waiting for answers…and they're about to take revenge into their own hands!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/11/2023

 

