Tony Stark And Emma Frost Are Getting An Arranged Marriage

So what do you do when your nation island has been attacked by terrorists who the US, British and Canadian governments are in bed with? Why, you distract everyone's attention with a wedding. With X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10 by Gerry Duggan, Jim Towe, Javier Pina, and Juan Frigeri.

So what's going on? Well, it's money. Emma Frost has already signed papers to make Wilson Fisk, the new White King of the Hellfire Club, it was her business interests that funded the Krakoan economy, but she is a mutant and banned from the USA. Tony Stark remains an American citizen. This is a marriage of economics, or convenience, arranged for property and legal reasons.

But it doesn't mean that Emma and Tony can't have some fun with it all.

Witness the shocking proposal and Emma's even more shocking answer in X-MEN #26, and then put on your best Hellfire attire for the introduction of Mrs. and Mr. Emma Frost in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10! The circumstances of the ceremony is riddled with secrets and subterfuge, but fans can get their first inside look at the nuptials in the X-Men / Iron Man: The Wedding of Emma Frost & Tony Stark Trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!

With Tony Stark now wearing armour made from the mutant metal of Mysterium, which has all manner of mysterious properties.

X-MEN #26 – 75960609999302611

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JIM TOWE & JAVIER PINA

Connecting Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 9/6

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10 – 75960620424301011

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Connecting Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 9/27

Mysterium is a unique metallic meta-material formed by condensing kirbons and harvested from the White Hot Room accessible by the Phoenix and the teleporters of Krakoa, organised by Abigail Brand. During the first Hellfire Gala and following the terraforming of Planet Arakko, mysterium was revealed as a mutant metal, and solved the intergalactic financial crisis in return for a galactic acknowledgment that the newly terraformers planet Mars, or Arakko was the capital of the Sol System, and Storm as the Regent of Mars and the Voice of Sol. Once mysterium sets, its strength and durability is equal to secondary adamantium. Mysterium conducts electricity at 100% efficiency but barely conducts or retains heat. Radiation-proof, it also resonates with magic and can also negate the effects of magic.

