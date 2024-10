Transformers, Void Rivals & GI Joe in Energon January 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, transformers

The solicitations for Skybound's Energon Universe titles are shrinking as part of Image Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations.

The solicitations for Skybound's Energon Universe titles are shrinking as part of Image Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations. Transformers #16 gives us the cryptic "Autobots vs Decepticons vs <SPOILER>!" and Void Rivals #16 is just "SKUXXOID vs. PYTHONA!" and GI Joe #3 is a mere "Cobra hunts a venomous new ally…" while Larry Hama continuing the original GI Joe continuity in GI Joe: A Real American Hero #313 brings us Destro versus Cobra Commander". The Skybound Energon Universe titles kick off 2025, tying all their plotlines together into knots.

TRANSFORMERS #16

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART / COVER B JORGE CORONA & MIKE SPICER

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING INCENTIVE KARL KERSCHL

COVER D (1:25) MANABU YASHIRO

COVER E (1:50) HOMARE

JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

Autobots vs Decepticons vs <SPOILER>!

VOID RIVALS #16

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART LORENZO DE FELICI & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI COVER B HOMARE

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING INCENTIVE CONOR HUGHES

COVER D (1:25) PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER E (1:50) MICHELE BANDINI & MIKE SPICER

SKUXXOID vs. PYTHONA! The battle you didn't know you wanted!

JANUARY 22 56 PAGES FC T+ $5.99

G.I. JOE #3

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART TOM REILLY & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A TOM REILLY

COVER B DAVID FINCH & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER C PABLO VILLALOBOS

COVER D (1:10) CONNECTING INCENTIVE DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER E (1:25) TRAVIS MOORE & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER F (1:50) FOIL INCENTIVE PATRICIA MARTÍN

THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE GETS DEADLY! As tensions rise within G.I. Joe—and punches are thrown— Cobra hunts a venomous new ally… JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #313

STORY LARRY HAMA ART CHRIS MOONEYHAM & FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT & TAMRA BONVILLAIN COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C (1:10) CAMOUFLAGE INCENTIVE FRANCIS PORTELA

DESTRO versus COBRA COMMANDER… WINNER TAKES ALL!

JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

