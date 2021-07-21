Transformers Wreckers Tread & Circuits Brings Wreck & Rule Back

This year IDW has begun expanding their Transformers series coming out of the reboot of the Transformers continuity in 2019. IDW is now set to bring one of the first comic book-created concepts of Transformers back to the printed page in October with Transformers Wreckers—Tread & Circuits.

Created by Simon Furman and debuting in issue 82 of the Transformers UK Weekly comic drawn by Ron Smith, the Wreckers have had a rotating membership often involving the Autobots Impactor and Springer. The special task force lives by the motto "Wreck and Rule" and became a regular fixture in Transformers tales outside the UK, eventually getting their first miniseries Transformers Last Stand of Wreckers back in 2010.

The Wreckers are now being brought into the new IDW continuity with Transformers Wreckers—Tread & Circuits, a new miniseries reintroducing the concept. With the tagline "Unimaginably Risky Missions, Low Probability of Survival… The Wreckers are the Right Bots for the Job!" the new four-issue miniseries will be written by David Mariotte, who co-authored the Transformers vs. The Terminator miniseries. Returning to penciling Transformers, Jack Lawrence, artist on the fan-favorite Transformers: Lost Light series, remembers "collecting the UK Transformers comic when the first Wreckers story was published in 1986, and it's so awesome to actually contribute to their legend." Lawrence added he feels "the Wreckers have always felt like a pulp adventure team, and I'm excited to bring some of that feeling to these pages."

Transformers Wreckers—Tread & Circuits will reintroduce the Wreckers as "a fearless team of daredevils who broadcast death-defying stunts and action… all as a cover for undercover operations! When the security of the Speedia 500—a literal race for governmental control of a whole world—is threatened, the Wreckers have a new challenge: they must save the most widely-broadcasted event in the galaxy, without getting exposed!" Who fits into the team dynamic isn't known yet, but the main focus for the series is secret operations with high risk.

Transformers Wreckers—Tread & Circuits #1 will be available with three covers with Cover A by series artist Jack Lawrence,

Cover B by Anna Malkova,

and finally, a Retailer Incentive edition featuring art by Nick Roche, well known for bringing life to the Wreckers concept back in Transformers Last Stand of Wreckers.

Transformers Wreckers—Tread & Circuits #1 will be available in October.