Udon @ 20: New Robotech, Rival Schools, Megaman Legends, & More #SDCC

Udon Entertainment was established in 2000, so this year at Comic-Con@Home the Udon crew, past and present, joined together in a series of videos with creators congratulating the studio on its accomplishments, talking about Udon's origins, and a last-minute tease of upcoming projects.

Starting with Erik Ko, Udon founder and chief, and Matt Moylan, director of publishing, the duo covered the exclusive pins that Udon was doing for Comic-Con@Home including Street Fighter, Robotech, and Megaman. Comic-Con@Home has exclusive pins for Megaman, with Dr. Wily,

Monster Hunter,

Street Fighter, featuring exclusive color variants from Street Fighter Alpha 3,

and two Robotech pins of Ben Dixon and Jack Archer's Veritech Fighters, as well as a Macross Minmei doll pin.

They also had a look at the jumbo Robotech character pins,

with lots of detail squeezed into 5 to 6 inches.

Next, Matt Moylan launched into looking at Street Fighter #100 the Udon FCBD title for 2020. Udon has been publishing Street Fighter comics since 2003 and this issue features the first battle ever in the comics between Chun-Li and Ryu.

Following a look inside Street Fighter #100, the primary writer of most of the Street Fighter comics Ken Siu-Chong talked about Udon turning 20 and writing Street Fighter and Darkstalkers. Following him, Arnold Tsang spoke briefly about the founding of Udon in Erik Ko's basement with Shane Law, Alvin Lee, and Omar Dugan and working on Deadpool, Street Fighter, and Darkstalkers.

Matt Moylan returned to promote the Street Fighter World War Encyclopedia Arcade Edition hardcover, 192 pages of updated profiles including Street Fighter 5.

Long Vo came on next to talk about his starts with Udon working with Erik Vo on a Street Fighter comic for GamePro magazine. Gonzalo Ordonez was next talking about his work on Street Fighter X Tekken Artbook and other projects.

Street Fighter Swimsuit Special Collection was next to be covered, a giant hardcover featuring 60 artists drawing their favorite Street Fighter characters, and collecting the first four Swimsuit Specials. The hardcover also features characters from Final Fight, Darkstalkers, and Rival Schools, and all the variant covers from all the issues. He also highlighted the Udon X Capcom Sketchbook with raw pencil artwork from design work, conventions, and unused costume variants from Street Fighter 4. Also Moylan looked at the recently released Darksiders: Genesis Artbook, from Joe Madureira and Airship Syndicate.

Looking ahead at books to come Moylan shows off Monster Hunter 3 Illustrations and How to Make Capcom Fighting Characters, both out in Japan, with upcoming fully English translated editions in hardcover planned to be out in the Fall.

Erik Ko returned to promote one of Udon's manga titles The Rose of Versailles from manga-ka Riyoko Ikeda, that Udon began publishing last year in deluxe hardcover format. A detailed historical novel following Oscar, a young noblewoman, who is raised as a boy by her father and eventually becomes the commander of Marie Antoinette's palace guard during the height of luxury of King Louis XVI's court at Versailles. Udon has taken special care with the series restoring color to pages that were color when originally serialized, but often not published in color when originally collected, and also restoring title pages, posters, and other art from the serialized versions that were not in most collected versions, in their original place in the story. Volumes 1, 2, and 3 are out with volumes 4 and 5 due out later this year.

Next Matt Moylan returned to look at the manga adaptation of Otherworldly Izakaya Nobu that Udon publishes. A unique series where a modern Japanese pub's front door opens to a medieval village, and the modern day pub serves it medieval patrons Japanese food. Udon has published up to Volume 7. Moylan also looked at Stravaganza, The Queen in the Iron Mask, a fantasy series that Udon is currently releasing about a warrior queen who lives among her people in secret as the warrior woman Clara. The Persona IV manga was covered next with volume 11 currently out and Volumes 12 and 13, the finale, promised for release later in 2020.

Throughout current and former members of the Udon team including Edwin Huang, Jeffery "Chamba" Cruz, Omar Dogon, Joe Ng, Steve Mack, Ash Paulsen, Crystal Reid, Mari Morimoto, Jocelyne Allen, Erica Friedman, Jeannie Lee, Warren Louw, Chris Butcher, Jim Zub, and Noi Sackda, popped in. They each wished Udon as a group the best, related their own stories working there, and hoped to see 20 more years.

After all that a blank screen came up, and the main video ended, but Matt Moylan still had some teasers to offer up.

First, books for the video game Shantae:

Next, a teaser suggesting an upcoming Southern Cross artbook for Robotech:

Also "a few books for Megaman" with the following image specifically chosen to promote them, suggesting something upcoming for Megaman Legends:

An upcoming book of some sort for Rival Schools after much demand:

And many more books for Street Fighter including artbooks and comics.

The whole panel can be found here: