Udon Pulls Free Comic Book Day From Diamond, Switches To Lunar

Udon Pulls Free Comic Book Day From Diamond, Switches To Lunar Distributors for Mega Man and Street Fighter Vs Rival Schools

Article Summary Udon switches Free Comic Book Day distribution from Diamond to Lunar for Mega Man and Street Fighter comics.

Exclusive Lunar distribution starts 2025, with Diamond orders for FCBD titles being canceled and needing reordering.

UDON optimistic but cautious about Diamond, embraces change to widen distribution options for retailers.

Mega Man and Street Fighter series are set to launch new mini-series and exciting tie-ins in May 2025.

Over the weekend, Bleeding Cool pointed out that Udon Studios was having its Free Comic Book Day titles handled by Lunar Distribution in bundles, but also individually as single issues by Diamond Comic Distributors. That has now changed. Udon Entertainment confirms that unlike some publishers, they have had a call back from Lunar, and have now entered a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Lunar Distribution to handle their direct market sales, beginning with May 2025-shipping comic book products. And while Diamond orders for Udon titles will be filled, that will not be the case for their two Free Comic Book Day titles. The sales and distribution of Street Fighter vs. Rival Schools #1 and Mega Man #0, both of which lead into new mini-series and other products for 2025, will be handled exclusively by Lunar Distribution. All such Diamond orders will be cancelled, and you are asked to re-order these books from Lunar by the 24th of February, 2025. How this affects the UK, which sees DC, Image, Marvel, etc, still distributed through Diamond UK is unclear.

"It's a rocky time for the entire comic industry right now," said UDON Chief of Operations Erik Ko. "Diamond has been a very supportive partner of UDON since we started publishing over 20 years ago, and we respect that support a great deal. We are very hopeful that Diamond can come back strong from Chapter 11 restructuring, but with the uncertainty ahead it makes the most sense for us and for the retailers who carry our books to open up our distribution options and make our materials available through additional partners like Lunar Distribution."

FCBD 2025 – MEGAMAN #0 CVR A JEFFERY CHAMBA CRUZ 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION (NET) 1224UE847

Written by Tavis Maiden, Art by Kenny Ruiz, Jeffrey Chamba Cruz, and more!

Video game legend MEGA MAN returns with all-new comics from UDON! In this special one-shot adventure, the original Blue Bomber faces off against villainous robot masters like Cold Man, Wind Man, Skull Man, and more! This issue sets the stage for the incredible Mega Man Timelines mini-series starting in May, 2025! 32 pages, Full Color FCBD 2025 – STREET FIGHTER VS RIVAL SCHOOLS #1 CVR A TOVIO ROGERS 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION (NET) 1224UE848

Written by David Lumsdon, Art by Tovio Rogers

The World Warriors hit the books, as the heroes of Street Fighter collide with the quarrelsome students of Rival Schools! Chun-Li, Dan, and Sakura square off against Batsu, Edge, Kyoko, and more in a schoolyard brawl that may give them all detention! The perfect way to gear up for the long-awaited re-release of Rival Schools 2 in the upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection 2 video game, and UDON's own Rival Schools: Official Complete Works illustration collection!

32 pages, Full Color

The remaining Diamond-distributed Udon titles are as follows:

Street Fighter Prime #0, $4.99, 32 pages, Color (One-shot)

The next era of Street Fighter comics begins here! Zangief and Marisa make an ominous discovery in Italy! Brother-in-laws Guile and Ken come to blows! And Chun-li investigates the mysterious organization known as Vortex! Jump into UDON's 2025 comic line up with this special prelude issue! (February 2025) Final Fight #4 $4.99, 32 Pages, Color

Haggar, Cody, and Guy make their last stand against the assembled mobs of Mad Gear! Will Metro City be saved from all-out gang rule? Find out in the FINAL issue of FINAL FIGHT! (March 2025) Street Fighter Masters: Guile #1, $4.99, 32 pages, Color (One-shot)

He's the American airman! The sonic striker! The colonel with the comb! Street Fighter mainstay Guile finally stars in his very own comic adventure! In this exciting one-shot story, Guile must keep an experimental prototype aircraft out of the hands of the new villains on the block – Vortex Inc. – and their newest lieutenant, the South African stick fighter known as Lwazi! (April 2025)

