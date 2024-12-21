Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: black panther

Ultimate Black Panther #11 Preview: Wakanda's Double Trouble

Ultimate Black Panther #11 hits stores on Thursday. T'Challa faces a two-front war and discovers vibranium in his blood. Will these holiday surprises bring cheer or fear to Wakanda?

Article Summary Ultimate Black Panther #11 arrives in stores December 26, with a two-front battle in Wakanda.

T'Challa battles Moon Knight and a new villain, discovering vibranium in his blood.

Marvel's latest twist: Black Panther becomes a glowing holiday surprise!

A NEW VILLAIN JOINS THE FRAY! Black Panther's war of attrition against Moon Knight becomes more complicated as Wakanda's defense must become two-pronged! Plus, T'Challa discovers vibranium in his blood, bringing with it even more visions and more mystery…

Ultimate Black Panther #11

by Bryan Hill & Stefano Caselli, cover by Stefano Caselli

A NEW VILLAIN JOINS THE FRAY! Black Panther's war of attrition against Moon Knight becomes more complicated as Wakanda's defense must become two-pronged! Plus, T'Challa discovers vibranium in his blood, bringing with it even more visions and more mystery…

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.63"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 25, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620797801111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620797801116 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #11 SARA PICHELLI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620797801121 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #11 PUPPETEER LEE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620797801131 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #11 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

