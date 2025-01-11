Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: wolverine, x-men

Ultimate Wolverine #1 Preview: Winter Soldier's Wild Identity Crisis

Ultimate Wolverine #1 hits stores this Wednesday. Who's behind the Winter Soldier's mask? The Maker's council deploys their deadliest weapon in this thrilling new series.

Article Summary Ultimate Wolverine #1 debuts Jan 15th, 2025, featuring a thrilling storyline by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio.

The comic follows the Maker's council deploying the Winter Soldier as their ultimate weapon.

The central mystery revolves around the true identity hidden beneath the Winter Soldier's mask.

THE MAKER'S ULTIMATE WEAPON! From rising star Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and MOON KNIGHT powerhouse artist Alessandro Cappuccio comes the story of the ULTIMATE WOLVERINE! In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker's world, three members of his council – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red – deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But WHO is the weapon behind the mask?

Ultimate Wolverine #1

by Christopher Condon & Alessandro Cappuccio, cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

THE MAKER'S ULTIMATE WEAPON! From rising star Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and MOON KNIGHT powerhouse artist Alessandro Cappuccio comes the story of the ULTIMATE WOLVERINE! In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker's world, three members of his council – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red – deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But WHO is the weapon behind the mask?

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jan 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621050300111

Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960621050300116 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 STEVE SKROCE VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621050300117 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 GABRIELE DELL'OTTO VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621050300118 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 LEE BERMEJO VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621050300121 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS CONNECTING VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621050300131 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 LEINIL YU ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621050300141 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 GLEB MELNIKOV VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621050300151 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 LEE BERMEJO VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

