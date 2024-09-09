Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

Uncanny X-Men #2 Preview: Rogue, Gambit, & Wolverine Get Swamped

Uncanny X-Men #2 hits stores this week, featuring our favorite mutants facing off against wild and uncontrollable threats in the Louisiana swamps. But can they handle the heat?

Article Summary Uncanny X-Men #2 hits stores on September 11, 2024, featuring Rogue, Gambit, and Wolverine in Louisiana's swamps.

The mutants face four uncontrollable threats as the team struggles with a fractured mutant community.

Fans can expect classic action with Gambit's quips, Wolverine's brooding, and Rogue absorbing powers at a crucial moment.

WHO ARE THE OUTLIERS? FROM THE ASHES continues as ROGUE, GAMBIT and WOLVERINE welcome a friend back, just in time to face four UNCONTROLLABLE and WILD mutants in the swamps of Louisiana! But with the mutant community disheartened and fractured, will even the UNCANNY X-MEN be enough to stop them? Something HUGE is starting, and it begins RIGHT HERE!

Uncanny X-Men #2

by Gail Simone & David Marquez, cover by David Marquez

WHO ARE THE OUTLIERS? FROM THE ASHES continues as ROGUE, GAMBIT and WOLVERINE welcome a friend back, just in time to face four UNCONTROLLABLE and WILD mutants in the swamps of Louisiana! But with the mutant community disheartened and fractured, will even the UNCANNY X-MEN be enough to stop them? Something HUGE is starting, and it begins RIGHT HERE!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Sep 11, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620917000211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620917000216 – UNCANNY X-MEN #2 LUCIANO VECCHIO GAMBIT VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917000217 – UNCANNY X-MEN #2 MIGUEL MERCADO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917000221 – UNCANNY X-MEN #2 DAVID BALDEON GODZILLA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917000231 – UNCANNY X-MEN #2 LUCIANO VECCHIO GAMBIT VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

