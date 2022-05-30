Bishop Debuts In Uncanny X-Men #283, Taking Bids At Auction

Bishop is one of the most popular mutant characters to debut in the 90's part of what some may call the third generation of X-Men characters. In the shop I run in my daily life, I get asked all the time when he is getting a new solo series, and he is one of the most common answers when we ask which mutants people want to see in the MCU. The comics version has an awesome design, and his full debut in Uncanny X-Men #283 is an issue most need in their collection. A CGC 9.8 copy is taking bids today on Heritage Auctions, and as of this writing is sitting at only $62. Check out the Bishop goodness below.

Bishop Is A Fan Favorite

"X-Men #283 (Marvel, 1991) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First full appearances of Bishop, Malcolm, and Randall. Cover and art by Whilce Portacio. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $16. CGC census 5/22: 1266 in 9.8, 4 higher. "Bishop's Crossing!", script by Whilce Portacio and John Byrne, art by Whilce Portacio and Art Thibert; His name is Bishop and he's arrived here from the future to set the wrong things right; Even if he has to go through the X-Men to do it; Plus, whatever happened to Jean Grey and Emma Frost? NOTE: 1st full appearance of Bishop. 36 pgs., full color. $1.00. Cover price $1.00."

Who do you think would make a good MCU version of Bishop? Would you want him to be part of the first group to appear in the MCU? I think he is in the conversation. Go here and get more info on this copy of the book, and place a bid if you are so inclined. While you are there, go ahead and check out all of the other books taking bids today, as there is some good stuff at pretty great prices.