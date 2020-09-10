An Iconic Uncle Scrooge Comic Is On Auction Today At Heritage

Uncle Scrooge fans are legion, as with all Disney fans, and one of the holy grails in the Disney Comics world is a copy of Four Color #386. This is the first appearance of the rich duck on a comic cover and generally thought to be the start of the Uncle Scrooge comic itself. Increasingly rare, there is a gorgeous CGC 9.2 copy of the book ending on auction today at Heritage Auctions, part of Dallas lot #7234. There are only a couple hours left to bid, and the price is still rather low for this copy, with it sitting at $2200. For such a hard to find Carl Barks book, someone is going to get this one for a steal, even Scrooge can appreciate. Check out the book below.

Uncle Scrooge In His First Cover Appearance

"Four Color #386 Uncle Scrooge (Dell, 1952) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages. Uncle Scrooge stars in "Only a Poor Old Man," and he makes his first cover appearance on this important issue. Carl Barks provided the story, cover, and art for the issue. The nefarious Beagle Boys make an appearance. Overstreet considers this to be the first issue of the Uncle Scrooge series. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $6,400. CGC census 9/20: 12 in 9.2, 9 higher."

The store I run has its share of Disney books, and I can honestly say this is the nicest copy I think I have laid eyes on. Barks and duck collectors are very picky, so if any of you are reading this and are a fan, jump on this book at this price. Again, this is part of Heritage Auctions Dallas Lot #7234, with bidding lasting for this Uncle Scrooge key for a couple more hours. Go here to place a bid and then peruse the rest of the offerings in this lot ending over the next couple of days as well.