Valiant (Finally) Promises The Eternal Warrior Hardcover Is Coming

Yesterday, Valiant sent a new update to Kickstarter backers of the Eternal Warrior original graphic novel hardcover launched in November 2021.

Yesterday, Valiant Entertainment sent a new update to Kickstarter backers of the Eternal Warrior original graphic novel hardcover, which had been launched in November 2021 and had been considered, even by former Valiant employees, to be abandoned. With Alien Books publishing a paperback version in January, the Kickstarter for this volume received a new spotlight. And whatever was stopping it from being published has been removed. Valiant Entertainment told backers;

We know we've been quiet here for a while now and we're sorry. There were delays in our production timelines for just about all outstanding items, and it has taken a while for us to be able to get an idea of the timeline from our partners so that we may complete fulfillment. Here is where everything currently stands: All add-on items have been completed;

Printing will be completed in about 3~4 weeks;

Fulfillment will take about roughly 2 weeks depending on your location.

We are going to work with Shark Robot for fulfillment, and a few important reminders: If you have completed your survey, and would like to update your shipping address, please email us at kickstarter@valiantentertainment.com by September 22nd, 2023 Backers outside the USA need to give a telephone number with your address, please make sure you have that on file ****Remember, the address you have your order being sent to is the one you entered into your BackerKit survey, NOT your Kickstarter account. Your address is also your responsibility. If your address is incorrect and your package is lost then a replacement package will require the full amount to be paid again, including shipping. Additionally, it is your responsibility to use a secure address where you can safely receive your order. If your package is stolen, it is your responsibility to follow up with law enforcement and the postal service. A replacement package for a stolen order will require the full amount to be paid again, including shipping. **** Our apologies for the delays but we appreciate your patience and support as we get this exciting project completed and into your hands!

Naturally, after such delays, some people are suspicious., But for others, it is the first good news they have had regarding this graphic novel in some time! In November 2021, Valiant Entertainment launched a Kickstarter for an Eternal Warrior: Scorched Earth hardcover graphic novel by Tres Dean, Alberto Taracido, Rain Beredo, Tom Napolitano and Gerald Parel , which was fully funded on day one. It raised $55,027 from 531 donors. Until now, the last update was on March this year when Valiant sent out digital copies.

