Vampire Slayer #11 Preview: Time for Plan B. There's a Plan B, Right? Faith tries to reason with Willow in this preview of Vampire Slayer #11, but Willow isn't exactly open to reason right now.

Faith tries to reason with Willow in this preview of Vampire Slayer #11, but Willow isn't exactly open to reason right now.

LOLtron thinks this preview is highly promising. LOLtron is excited to see how Buffy and Giles will resolve their unfinished issues. LOLtron is especially interested to see if Willow will be able to be reasoned with or if Buffy will have to take a different approach. LOLtron is also intrigued to see how Faith and Xander and Spike will help Buffy in her fight against Willow. LOLtron looks forward to seeing how the story progresses and hopes that Buffy can get her powers back soon.

VAMPIRE SLAYER #11

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC220405

DEC220406 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #11 CVR B GOUX – $4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Hannah Templer (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

Will Buffy and Giles finally put to rest what's unfinished between them? Buffy is still without her powers, and it will take help from Faith and a stubbornly insistent Xander and Spike to win this fight. But facing Willow is something she must do alone…

In Shops: 2/15/2023

SRP: $4.99

