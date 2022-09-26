Vampire Slayer #6 Preview: Slayers Gonna Slay

Can Willow refrain from slaying Spike in Vampire Slayer #6? In this preview, Xander certainly hopes so. Check out the preview below.

VAMPIRE SLAYER #6

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220320

JUL220321 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #6 CVR B HANS – $4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Sonia Liao (CA) Ario Anindito

Can Giles and Willow set the spell right? And more importantly, can Xander stop Willow when she recognizes what Spike truly is? Between Buffy's absent slayer-senses and Willow's increasing temper, the stakes could not be higher as Xander brings omens of an even more ominous threat…

In Shops: 9/28/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.