Vampire Tales #2 Debuts Satana, Taking Bids Up for Auction

Vampire Tales is one of the coolest books out there. Super hard to come by in any kind of good shape, the 11-issue run is a fun one to put together, with the painted covers and gothic 70's vibe. All 11 issues ran in 1973, and of particular interest is issue #2, which within its pages contains the first appearance of Satana. That has made this the issue to own out of the run. This copy, a CGC 5.5 copy that displays really well, is taking bids today at Heritage Auctions, and as of this writing is sitting at only $36, a great chance to snag this one cheap. Check it out below.

Vampire Tales Are Tough To Come By

"Vampire tales #2. Morbius finds himself rescuing a young woman when she's nabbed by a mysterious coven in "The Blood Sacrifice of Amanda Saint" (Story by Don McGregor, art by Rich Buckler and Pablo Marcos). In 1600s Salem, Massachusetts a young woman tries to escape a bloodthirsty mob after she's wrongfully accused of being a witch in "Witch Hunt!" (Story credits: unknown, art by Mannie Banks). An article about Bela Lugosi's other vampire roles aside from Dracula by Doug Moench. An adventurer named Simon Majors enters another dimension that serves a powerful being in "Five Claws to Tryphon" (Story by Gardner Fox, art by Jesus Blasco and John Romita). Article by Chris Claremont. First appearance of Satana, the Devil's Daughter in "Satana" (Produced by Roy Thomas and John Romita). Lou and Marie Fowler search for a secret fortune in a creepy house once owned by Lou's late uncle, but they get more than they bargained for in "At the Stroke of Midnight" (Story and art by Jim Steranko). Hodiah Twist investigates the death of a man who's been killed by vampires in "The Praying Mantis Principle" (Story by Don McGregor, art by Rick Buckler). JAD painted cover. Black and white, 74 pages. 75 cent cover price. "

This is a great price to snag this book at , notoriously hard to get in high grade. Go here to get more info and place a bid. While there, go ahead and take a look at everything taking bids today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.