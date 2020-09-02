Van Helsing #50 Leads Zenescope November 2020 Solicitations

Zenescope Entertainment will reach a major milestone in its upcoming November 2020 releases. The company, known as some of the longest-running indie series in comics, will publish the 50th issue of their Van Helsing series. Over the course of Liesel Van Helsing's creation in 2013's Unleashed event, the character has faced off against horror icons such as Dracula, Frankenstein, Mothman, the Mummy, and more in runs written by Raven Gregory, Pat Shand, Ralph Tedesco, and more. It is one of Zenescope's flagship titles and most successful media properties, as it is the source material for Syfy's Van Helsing series.

Here are Zenescope's full November 2020 solicits, debuting at Bleeding Cool first:

Van Helsing #50

Joe Brusha (W) Allan Otero (A)

ONE-SHOT • 64 PAGES • FC • $7.99 • TEEN Liesel Van Helsing has taken on Dracula and his league of undead allies on numerous occasions and has come out on top. But in the vast dimensions of the universe, more than one Dracula exists. Until now, each has been relegated to existing in its own dimension. But one Dracula has plans to unleash his vampire horde across all of time and space. Van Helsing is going to need all the help she can get to keep the entire multiverse from becoming a vampire feeding zone. Don't miss this landmark 50th issue guest-starring Robyn Hood, Belle, and a host of the Grimm Universe's heroes! Van Helsing #50 Blank Sketch Cover F also available! Belle: Dead of Winter

Dave Franchini (W)

ONE-SHOT • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN As a winter storm descends upon Philadelphia, something, or some things, sinister arrives with it. Will Belle be ready to weather what is coming her way, or will the icy grip of death add one more to its ever-growing ranks? Grimm Fairy Tales 2020 Holiday Special

Story By Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, & Dave Franchini

ONE-SHOT • 48 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN As the holidays approach, Grimm Fairy Tales returns with another year of merriment and horror for the whole family to enjoy. One year ago, a terrible act was committed in a remote town. The responsible party got away with the crime, or so they thought. Now, on the anniversary of that terrible day, a vengeful spirit has been released to right the wrongs and to bring peace to those who have suffered. Introducing three new bone-chilling stories set during the happiest time of the year! Robyn Hood Annual: Worlds Apart

Story By: Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, & Dave Franchini, Babisu Kourtis (A)

ONE-SHOT • 64 PAGES • FC • $7.99 • TEEN A year ago, Robyn Hood's best friend, Marian Quinn, had to make an impossible sacrifice in order to save our world. She sent her wife, Sam, to an unknown fate across the universe on a world torn apart by gigantic, hideous monsters once only imagined in nightmares. But now, she has a found a way to get there, and with Robyn's help, she hopes to save Sam from the savage world she was banished to. Don't miss this giant-sized story sure to rock the world of Robyn for years to come! Grimm Fairy Tales 44

Dave Franchini (W)

ONGOING SERIES • 32 PAGES • FC • $3.99 • TEEN One of the many secrets inside the book has made itself known,

but what does this mean for the Guardian of the Nexus? And what other mysterious figures are lurking in the darkness? What are their intentions? Is Skye ready for what comes next? Find out in this next can't-miss issue of Grimm Fairy Tales! Robyn Hood: Justice – 6 of 6

Chuck Dixon (W) Babisu Kourtis (A) Juan Manuel Rodriguez (C)

MINI-SERIES • 32 PAGES • FC • $3.99 • TEEN This is it. The final issue of Robyn Hood's journey to justice! Nothing will ever be the same! You won't believe what happens! Unbound

Ralph Tedesco (W) Oliver Borges (A) Leonardo Paciarotti (C)

TRADE PAPERBACK • 148 PAGES • FC • $19.99 • TEEN In an alternate world called The Ether, a werewolf hunter named Lukas tracks down a mob outfit whose leader is a Lycan named Cain. After Lukas teams with a monster hunting newbie named Marna, the duo is able to locate their target. But an unexpected turn of events reveals that nothing is quite what it seems. Collects Unbound #1 – 5. Zenescope fans can pick up this big celebratory issue of Van Helsing along with the rest of the company's slate in November 2020.