Venom #17 Preview: Do They Make a Vaccine For That? Stuck in Limbo, Eddie Brock must reckon with his own failed relationships in this preview of Venom #17... and the techno-organic virus as well.

Venom #17

by Al Ewing & Cafu, cover by Bryan Hitch

BEDLAM AND BEYOND! Eddie Brock has faced down many monsters in his time, but few have been as terrifying as the one born of his own rage called BEDLAM! In this issue, witness Bedlam's return to the Garden of Time, and see what's become of Eddie Brock after DARK WEB!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.21"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 01, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620191401711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620191401721 – VENOM 17 PANOSIAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620191401731 – VENOM 17 CAFU VARIANT – $3.99 US

