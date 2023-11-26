Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, One Mand Cat, vicky fang

Vicky Fang Sells Rights To Her New Graphic Novel Series, One Mad Cat

One Mad Cat by Vicky Fang of Ava Lin, is a young graphic novel series about a mad cat and her not-so-mad friends.

Elizabeth Bennett of Transatlantic Agency secured a two-book deal.

Fang is a former Google designer and children's book author-illustrator.

Her work focuses on STEM for diverse audiences and creative storytelling.

Sarah Ketchersid at Candlewick Press has bought world rights to One Mad Cat, and the first book will be published in the autumn of 2025. Vicky Fang posted, "I'm so excited to announce that my early graphic novel series, ONE MAD CAT, will be launching with Candlewick Press in 2025! Get ready for one cute, mad, mystery-solving cat!" Vicky Fang's agent, Elizabeth Bennett (what a literary name!) at the Transatlantic Agency negotiated a two-book rights sale.

A former Google product designer living in California, Vicky Fang is the author of the Layla and the Bots chapter books series, the Best Buddies early reader series, the I Can Code board book series, and the picture book Invent-a-Pet. She is the author-illustrator of Invent-A-Pet, Layla and the Bots and the Friendbots series, AlphaBot, the Ava Lin and now the One Mad Cat series. She now writes and illustrates children's books full-time.

She started writing to support the growing need for early STEM education, particularly for girls and kids of colour. Vicky now also illustrates many of her titles, on topics of SEL, STEM, and creativity. She writes fiction stories with fun and endearing characters, as well as non-fiction books with interactive elements to engage young readers. Vicky's goal is to inspire kids to approach their world creatively, thoughtfully, and boldly.

Fang worked at Google as a Staff Interaction Designer responsible for Assistant for Kids & Families and leading creative with Disney and Nickelodeon, from 2015 to 2019, after a long career in web design, UX design, interaction design, mobile producer, game designer and developer, as well as founder of Interactive Spaces, working for Ogilvy and GE.

