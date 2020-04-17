Viz Comic #295 Publishes During Lockdown

Britain's biggest selling comic book, VIZ, has just released its new issue. Issue 295, we'll get getting #300 by the end of the year if things keep up. VIZ mostly sells via subscription, supermarket and newsstand, which are all still going, publishing, printing and distributing. With a tight enough creative turn around that they can junk much of the planned content and take the majority of their characters into the world of shutdown. With a supermarket madness cover to match.

We see Biffa Bacon and his family entering the local Tescbury's to engage in the usual family hypocrisy and mindless violence, as they stockpile the necessary. Jack Black continues his nineteen-fifties-style racist detective work while isolated in the family cottage and tracking down just who has been hoarding all the hand santiser, via prejudice alone. The Fat Slags don't let social distancing or isolation get in the way of getting their oats. 8-Ace has all the symptoms of COVID-19, but then he always did. Fru T Bunn finds its a lot harder to get his gingerbread end away when he can't escape the family home. Mrs Brady Old Lady doesn't see what all the fuss is about. The Real Ale Twats invade the virtual pub as much as they did the physical one. The Drunken Bakers have even fewer customers than usual, even as the supermarkets are full. And we get to see Roger Mellie The Man On The Telly's home life as he broadcasts from… okay, well not entirely from isolation. Here are a few clips from what is in store…

And the full issue solicit for Viz #295. The biggest news of the month is surely that Viz issue 295 has gone on sale. People are talking about little else. So let's have a look at what's inside this issue's 52 fun* filled pages. Cartoons – Roger Mellie, Biffa Bacon, The Fat Slags, Luvvie Darling, The Real Ale Twats, Fru T Bunn, The Drunken Bakers, Mrs Brady and many more. Adventure – Jack Black and the Hand Gel Mystery and Pam Ayres's Miniature Railway. Features – What to See and Do at the Motorway Services, Could the Stars cope with National Service and 20 Things to do During Lockdown. All the usual favourites including Letterbocks, Top Tips and Roger's Profanisaurus. Plus an enormous mistake on the cover which declares Major Misunderstanding is inside when he actually isn't. All this and much more inside this Lockdowntastic issue. *Publishers' definition of the word fun.