Wakanda Goes To War With Krakoa? (Black Panther Spoilers)

Today's Black Panther sees T'Challa on the run from his own people, charged with murder, as Wakanda is in political turmoil. With his pursuers instructed to shoot to kill. Another day in international politics. Which is why the arrival of Storm, Queen of the Solar System, and former wife of T'Challa is welcome… in the circumstances.

Though she still has a few issues with Wakanda embedding sleeper agents within Krakoa and the X-Men. But now that T'Challa is on the outs with Wakanda,, she is defending him, with all the geopolitical consequences that brings,…

… Wakanda must plan for war against Krakoa. The two states have not had the easiest of history. Wakanda didn't sign up to the initial Krakaon diplomatic protocols over medical aid, declaring that Wakanda was in no need of mutant drugs.

And yes, there was fhe X Of Swords conflict that saw Storm steal a weapon and Wakanda burn its Krakoan gateway. So there is recent stuff to throw into the fact that T'Challa declared he was divorced from Ororo with the authority of a king. Of course, these days, she outranks him on a global scale. As Regent of Sol, he is her subject, as are all of Wakanda.

Of course, they may not see it that way. Will Wakanda go to war with Krakoa? Maybe we should check in with some other realties. House Of XCII #2 shows a Storm who is part of the Quiet Council of Krakoa defending it from Saturday Morning Cartoon Sentinels.

While in Avengers Forever #6, a Black Panther with the origin of Superman and the powers of Spider-Man faces down a Killmonger with the powers of the Destroyer. And in the process gets quite the upgrade…. you wouldn't want to be on the other side of this Black Panther. Powers of a Suprman as well as the origin to match?

BLACK PANTHER #6

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221042

(W) John Ridley (A) Stefano Landini (CA) Alex Ross

Betrayal! The reveal of T'Challa's darkest secret has the Hatut Zeraze hunting him as a traitor, with orders to kill him on sight. He needs to escape them to clear his name, but are his skills really on par for the challenge? And are Wakanda's secret police the only force T'Challa has to reckon with for his lies?

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: $3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #6

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221028

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Jim Towe (CA) Aaron Kuder

INTRODUCING THE INVINCIBLE VIBRANIUM MAN!

On an alternate Earth where Wakanda has been crushed from existence and where the Black Panther is a forgotten legend, one man known as T'Challa will forge a new legacy for himself and perhaps even hope for a planet caught in the grips of the god-slaughtering King Killmonger.

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: $3.99

X-MEN 92 HOUSE OF XCII #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220998

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Salva Espin (CA) David Baldeon

DAWN OF XCII!

With the nation of Krakoa established, mutantkind is ready to defend their new nation from threats of all kinds…but the X-Men have no idea about the mutant whose secret power of resurrection lies behind the entire thing! It's the entire Krakoan age thirty years early, with everyone's favorite '90s X-Men team at the center of it all!

RATED T In Shops: Jun 01, 2022 SRP: $3.99