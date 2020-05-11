Wally, Barry and Jay to Appear in Death Metal Spinoff, Speed Metal

This story is around a month old at least. I hope you can forgive me, but I have had one or two things on my plate over the last few weeks. You may have had similar pressing life issues, there's a lot of it about. So Scott Snyder, writer of Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 going to FOC today, went on a live Instagram stream about a month ago and talked a lot about Death Metal. The feed has gone but this mention of Speed Metal was snipped off and posted on social media.

Scott Snyder states that the energy that Wally West got from Doctor Manhattan in Scott Lobdell and Brett Booth's Flash Forward (and the unpublished Generation One) will be very important in Death Metal. In which Wally West, Jay Garrick, Barry Allen will all run together, away from a villain. And that this will spin off into own spin-off, Speed Metal.

Nothing more to know (at least that's where the video cut out). Anyway, here is an image by Greg Capullo from Death Metal with a certain speedster.





Dark Nights: Death Metal #1

"It All Matters" Get ready for the earth-shattering encore! The legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knight on Earth take center stage and reunite for one last tour. When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman have all been separated and fight to survive. Unleash the beast and let the head banging begin! Dark Nights: Death Metal #1

written by Scott Snyder

art by Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion and FCO Plascencia

card stock foil cover by Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion and FCO Plascencia

ON SALE 06.16.20