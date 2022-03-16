We Only Find Them When They're Dead, Back For Book 3 Soon…

We Only Find Them When They're Dead by Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo has been through a couple of arcs at Boom Studios. Book One told the story of Captain Malik and the crew of the spaceship the Vihaan II, in search of the only resources that matter – and can only be found by harvesting the giant corpses of alien gods that are found on the edge of human space. While other autopsy ships and explorers race to salvage the meat, minerals, and metals that sustain the human race, Malik sees an opportunity to finally break free from this system: by being the first to find a living god. But Malik's obsession with the gods will push his crew into the darkest reaches of space, bringing them face to face with a threat unlike anything they ever imagined, unless the rogue agent on their trail can stop them first.

The second book of We Only Find Them When They're Dead was set fifty years after Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II embarked on their fateful mission – and the universe has changed in ways no one ever expected. Jason Hauer, one of the fated Vihaan II crew, is now 71 years old and living a life on the razor's edge between the Harvesters and the Worshippers. But as these rival religious factions clash throughout the galaxy, Jason finds himself thrown into the centre of the chaos and forced to confront his tortured past. But the only people who can help Jason have their own secret agenda – one that may bring him face to face with Captain Malik in ways beyond comprehension.

Book Two concluded in January 2022. More was promised. And now Simone Di Meo has just tweeted out "we come back soon…" Could it be June 2022 for We Only Find Them When They're Dead Book Three? Or will we have to wait until July?