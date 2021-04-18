Welcome to Another Bold New Era in This Champions #6 Preview

It feels like it was just a few months ago when Marvel's Champions entered a bold new era with a brand new creative team and an exciting new number one issue… and it probably feels that way because it was just a few months ago when that happened. But nevertheless, here we are again, with another bold new era and another brand new creative team. But perhaps the most shocking news of all: there's no exciting new number one issue. Is Marvel starting to lose it? Check out the preview of Champions #6 below.

CHAMPIONS #6

(W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Toni Infante

"KILLER APP" STARTS HERE!

The Champions tried fighting fair. Now it's time to fight dirty. A sinister corporation is cheating the system to try to keep Kamala's Law on the books, so the Champions infiltrate the company to take it down from the inside. But the company's wildly popular app is already turning public perception against teen super heroes. Can the Champions wage war on a trend? And how dirty will their hands get before it's over? Danny Lore (CAPTAIN AMERICA: KING IN BLACK, IRONHEART 2020) and Luciano Vecchio (IRONHEART) take the reins of a daring new era of Champions!

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99