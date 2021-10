What's The Furthest Place From Here #1 Tops Advance Reorders Again

Last week, we mentioned that What's The Furthest Place From Here by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss had 95,000 pre-orders with the vinyl record edition being allocated and having to go to a second printing for the vinyl edition immediately. And that second ptinting has now topped this week's Advance Reorders list as well, closely followed by Chip Zdarsky and Jacob Phillips' Newburn, both from Image Comics.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of Advance Reorders stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #1 DLX ED W VINYL 2ND PTG $14.99 IMAGE COMICS NEWBURN #1 CVR A PHILLIPS (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS NECESSARY EVIL DLX ED HC PT 01 $75 BOOM! STUDIOS NEWBURN #1 CVR B LOTAY (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS KNIGHTED #1 (OF 5) CVR A TEXEIRA $3.99 AWA HEATHENS #1 CVR A KIVELA WITH WORDIE $4.99 AFTERSHOCK AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78.BEY $4.99 MARVEL PRH ONCE & FUTURE DLX LTD SLIPCASE ED HC BOOK 01 (C: 0-1-2) $79.99 BOOM! STUDIOS X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA RED CARPET COLLECTION HC DM VAR $75 MARVEL PRH DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 TYNION IV SGN PLUS 1 (C: 0-1-2) $64.99 DYNAMIC FORCES ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #4 (OF 5) (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA RED CARPET COLLECTION HC LARRAZ CVR $75.00 MARVEL PRH MOON KNIGHT #5 $3.99 MARVEL PRH VENOM EPIC COLLECTION TP LETHAL PROTECTOR $44.99 MARVEL PRH TMNT BEST OF APRIL O NEIL (C: 1-0-0) $5.99 IDW PUBLISHING PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD TP (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 BOOM! STUDIOS KNIGHTED #1 (OF 5) CVR B DEODATO JR $3.99 AWA DARK AGES #3 (OF 6) $3.99 MARVEL PRH STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES TP (C: 1-0-0) $12.99 IDW PUBLISHING MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #3 (OF 12) 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SHADECRAFT TP VOL 01 $16.99 IMAGE COMICS CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY ONE SHOT CVR A OHTA $3.99 ARCHIE COMICS HOME TP $16.99 IMAGE COMICS PHENOM X #1 CVR A MUNIZ $6.99 IMAGE COMICS CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY ONE SHOT CVR B FRANCAVILLA $3.99 ARCHIE COMIC

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS SMASHED JUNJI ITO STORY COLLECTION HC (MR) (C: 1-0-1) $22.99 VIZ MEDIA LLC INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS GOING TO THE CHAPEL TP VOL 01 $14.99 ACTION LAB TMNT THE LAST RONIN #4 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING GIDEON FALLS DLX ED HC VOL 01 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM! STUDIOS SENSOR HC (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 VIZ LLC STRAY DOGS TP $16.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PT 5 GOLDEN WIND HC VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 VIZ LLC BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS JOJOS BIZARRE ADV 1 PHANTOM BLOOD HC VOL 01 (C: 1-0-0) $19.99 VIZ MEDIA LLC BRZRKR (BERZERKER) TP VOL 01 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $16.99 BOOM! STUDIOS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 03 $14.99 BOOM! STUDIOS SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #20 CVR A DELL EDERA $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS BLANKETS GN (D&Q ED) (MR) (C: 0-0-1) $29.95 D&Q SKY MASTERS OF SPACE FORCE COMP DAILIES 1958-1961 SC (C: 0-1 $49.99 HERMES PRESS PROVIDENCE COMPENDIUM TP (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $29.99 AVATAR PRESS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 4TH PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #13 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS FIST OF THE NORTH STAR HC VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 VIZ LLC BLACK BUTLER GN VOL 01 (NEW PTG) $13.00 YEN PRESS