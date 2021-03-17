Where In The World Are The Marvel Comics June 2021 Solicitations?

Normally Marvel Comics solicitations for June 2021 would have been out today. This morning, Bleeding Cool looked at the delayed DC Comics June 2021 solicitations, which would normally have been released last Friday, and pointed out that because DC is no longer with Diamond and no longer appear in Previews, they can release them, or not, whenever they want. If at all. There is no reason they need to do so now, they won't get beaten by Diamond releasing them because Diamond doesn't have them to release.

But what about Marvel Comics? They usually run their monthly solicitation copu on the Tuesday or Wednesday before what Bleeding Cool calls Diamond Day, when Diamond Previews releases all solicitations for that month as seen in their Preview lists. As a result, Marvel usually runs a number of individual announcements the week before.

Well, we still have no idea about DC Comics. Maybe they are trying something new? But Marvel Comics, we do know. Expeect them to drop in your usual favourite places tomorrow at 11am ET, 8am PT and 3pm GMT. And a couple more eked out between now and then, probably. Until then, you can check back with this morning's Marvel Comics June 2021 Frankensteined Solicitations, to which we will now have to add all the X-Men Hellfire Gala listings and the Ta-Nehisi Coates Captain America conclusion as well.

Image Comics will also keep their powder dry until Friday, 19th March, at 9am PT, noon ET, 4pm GMT. If anyone hears about DC Comics' plan why not let us know? Or let Chris Arrant know. Either way works. And odds are you'll get Dark Horse before then too. Hero Collector/Eaglemoss solicits for their media statiues and toys, and DC and Star Trek graphic novels are already out there.