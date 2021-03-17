Where In The World Are The DC Comics June 2021 Solicitations?

Normally DC Comics solicitations for June 2021 would have been out last Friday. They usually run one week before what Bleeding Cool calls Diamond Day, when Diamond Previews releases all solicitations for that month as seen in their Preview lists. As a result, DC Comics usually runs a number of individual announcements the week before. And even when DC Comics left Diamond Comic Distributors for North America, for Lunar Distribution, they kept the same timetable. They released all the individual stories last week, but the Friday solicitations just suddenly… weren't.

But because DC is no longer with Diamond and no longer appear in Previews, they can release them, or not, whenever they want. If at all. There is no reason they need to do so now, they won't get beaten by Diamond releasing them because Diamond doesn't have them to release.

Former Bleeding Cool reporter Chris Arrant, of Newsarama, which is basically the closest you'll get to talking to DC PR about this right now, tweeted "For those waiting on the DC June 2021 solicits, there's some behind-the-scenes stuff that makes this an unusual month where delays to when you expect them to come out would be natural. Be patient. Smart people are working on it, and it'll come out when they think it's ready."

Until DC Comics gets round to it, the closest you'll get is the DC Comics June 2021 Frankensteined Solicitations, all the released information, shoved together into one place. And we've done the same for Marvel Comics June 2021 Frankensteined Solicitations too, though they would usually be due, in full, today.

Could it involve DC's non-Diamond plans for Free Comic Book Day? DC CCO and Publisher Jim Lee did say that DC Comics would be participating, even though it's organised by Diamond these days.