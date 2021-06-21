Who is Red X? Teen Titans Academy #4 [Preview]

In Teen Titans Academy #4, everybody wants to know: who is Red X? Unfortunately, they don't have Wikipedia at Teen Titans Academy, so the students are forced to investigate the old-fashioned way. Can they get to the bottom of this mystery? You'll have to find out on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #4

DC Comics

0421DC117

0421DC118 – TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #4 CVR B PHILIP TAN CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

0421DC119 – TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #4 CVR C PRIDE MONTH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Steve Lieber (CA) Rafa Sandoval

Who is RED X? The students of Titans Academy want to know, and they want to know NOW! After the infiltration of the school by the Suicide Squad, three unlikely students launch their own investigation into the mysterious figure's true identity and motivation. What they find is shocking and surprising, if any of it is actually true!

In Shops: 6/22/2021

SRP: $3.99