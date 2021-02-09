Who Is To Blame For Green Lanterns' Future State? (Spoilers)

In a preview for Infinite Frontier #from DC Comics, we see Green Lanterns John Stewart and Simon Bax, and Teen Lantern Keli Quintela heading to Oa.

In today's Future State: Green Lanterns #2, courtesy of Josie Campbell and Andie Tong, we get to see what happens when she gets there. So…not that much of a Future State unless the waiting room is really long.

We have also learned that Star Trek Discovery-and-the-Burn style, all the Lantern rings stop working, and that's how it will be for ages. With Guy Gardner stranded on one planet for decades. For Teen Lantern, it happens when she's on the planet Mojo, which is not great – though her own hacked gauntlet gives her some protection.

What happens? We don't know. We may never know. But it suggests that the events of this Future State are a lot closer to the present of the DC Universe than previously thought – it's just the Last Lanterns storyline that begins decades ahead. But who is to blame for this? Well, we get to see one Green Lantern courtesy of Robert Venditti and Dexter Soy who is also heading to Oa, noting that all the other Lanterns are incommunicado.

Well, there's only one person it could be.

Hal Jordan, Lantern of Earth, also on his way to Oa. Which is not in a good way. But he does get to meet another Lantern for the first time.

Jo Mullein, Green Lantern of Earth and not best pleased with him. With a note that this will continue in Green Lantern #1 in April. That series will also be drawn by Dexter Soy but written by Geoffrey Thorne, who writes the John Stewart strip in the Future State mini-series.

As this new Green Lantern series begins, the newly formed United Planets and the Guardians of the Universe hold an intergalactic summit to decide who can best serve and protect the cosmos from danger. With the majority of Green Lanterns called back to Oa, John Stewart arrives alongside Teen Lantern Keli Quintela, whose powerful gauntlet could be one of the most powerful and unstable weapons in the universe. With the entire landscape of the universe in flux, is this the end of the Green Lantern Corps…or a new beginning?

Could the new series be leading up to the great blink-out of the Oa power base? That traps Lanterns on a variety of space ships, space stations and planets forever? And is it really all Hal Jordan's fault? After all, we know what the new writer thinks of Hal… let's pop by in a couple of months and see. After all as Bleeding Cool previously stated "Jo Mullein has the reputation of uniting the Green Lantern Corps in time to solve Oa's greatest mystery." Is the ring loss that mystery? And this what she does?

Outnumbered but never outwitted or outfought, John Stewart leads the last of the Green Lanterns against insurmountable odds. Facing a bloodthirsty Khund cult dedicated to the "God in Red," the onetime Green Lantern shows that even without a ring or the Corps to back him up, he's still a force to be reckoned with! Plus, from the pages of Young Justice, Teen Lantern teams up with Mogo, and Hal Jordan reconnects with Oliver Queen after the power battery goes down! Retail: 5.99 In-Store Date: 02/09/2021